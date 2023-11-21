Insane $1000 saving on this Canon EOS R3 Black Friday camera deal!

Looking for a monster saving on a monster camera? You're in luck — Amazon has slashed a whopping $1000 off the Canon EOS R3 in their Black Friday deal.

We've only ever seen the R3 reduced by $500 before, so you'll definitely want to make the most of this saving while it's still around. The only time it's ever been cheaper than this since being released in November 2021 is from third-party used sellers, so this is certainly not a deal to miss.

When we reviewed the Canon EOS R3, we loved its high ISO performance and the ability to shoot at an impressive 30FPS and thought it was certainly a camera for professional photographers who want a camera that can do everything — we gave it four and a half out of five stars. It's incredibly customizable, has built-in grips for landscape and portrait orientation shooting and a stacked, back-illuminated 24.1MP sensor. In our review, we thought the autofocus was so accurate and fast that we almost couldn't find the words to describe how good it was.

The Canon EOS R3 used to sit pretty high in our best cameras buying guide, and although there are newer models that have superseded it, we still think it's one of the best mirrorless cameras.

Canon EOS R3 was $5999 now $4999 at Amazon. Save $1000 on an insanely capable camera this Black Friday. It's still one hell of an investment, but it's a huge saving for pros who make money from photography and need an impressive all-rounder they can rely on. This is the best price we've ever seen on this camera.

There are no lenses or extras included in this Canon EOS R3 deal (apart from a spare battery), but we imagine it'll mostly be pro photographers who already have a packed lens setup who would think about purchasing this camera — although we are always keeping our eyes peeled for deals on the best lenses too!

It's rare to find a camera that's good at everything, but this one is an exception. It has excellent low-light performance and can autofocus down to EV -7.5, and as we noted in our full Canon EOS R3 review, the autofocus is incredibly accurate and can track cars, animals and people, making it great for portraits and weddings. It has an incredibly fast 30FPS burst rate with shutter speeds of up to 1/64000 second), making it highly capable of sports and fast action photography, and it can also record beautiful video footage at up to 6K 60FPS, too.

The only downsides we could pick out when we reviewed the Canon EOS R3 were its price, which is part and parcel of a camera being this capable, the fact that 24.1MP may be a little low for some and the weather sealing requires a hot shoe cover. Certainly not dealbreakers, in our opinion.

If this Canon EOS R3 Black Friday deal is a little (or a lot) out of your budget, try checking out our more affordable best beginner cameras guide, or if you focus more on astro, you may find our best cameras for low light and best cameras for astrophotography guides more useful.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell) (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell) (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell) (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell)

Key Specs: 24.1MP stacked back-illuminated sensor, video footage up to 6K 60FPS, up to 30FPS (JPEG) burst rate, ISO range of 100-102400 (expandable to 204800), weighs 2.2lbs (1kg), 5.76m dot blackout free EVF, with a fully articulating screen.

Consensus: In our full Canon EOS R3 review, we thought it is an incredibly capable, customizable and creative camera that provides a versatile set of options to serious photographers in any discipline. It frees the photographer to apply the art and science of photography to create professional images.

Buy if: You're a pro with a sizeable budget looking for a great all-round camera to shoot multiple styles of professional work, including video.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner or on a budget, as it would be overkill and far too expensive for your skill level and needs.

Alternative models: The Canon EOS R6 is a great hybrid option for stills and video, and it's a little more budget-friendly. If you're more of a beginner learning the skill and don't need to splurge out on a full frame just yet, check out the Canon EOS R7.

