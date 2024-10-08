Get $270 off this high-flying DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo drone bundle this Prime Day

Looking for a top-tier camera drone? The DJI Air 3 is one of the best and thanks to Prime Day, you can get the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo for $1079 at Amazon, a saving of $270.



The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo deal is $1079 in Amazon's Prime Day sale.



The DJI Air 3 is a superb drone, capable of capturing super-high 4K quality video from the air. In our DJI Air 3 review, we found that it punched well above its weight, offering features you'd expect from pricier drones. We think it's the best dual camera drone.

Now, this DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo deal makes it an even more attractive prospect, giving you a total of two batteries, extra propellers, a battery charging hub and a remote with a screen. Given the DJI Air 3's regular RRP is $1,099.00, that's an unmissable deal.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 The DJI Air 3 drone flying during testing as part of our full review. (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

The DJI Air 3 is a great dual-camera drone in its own right, but this DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo deal adds in a host of extras. You get two batteries, a charging station, spare propellers and a deluxe remote with a built-in screen.

The extra flying time is great, with each battery giving you 46 minutes of flight time. But the remote is the most attractive part of this package. Not only can you capture pin-sharp 4K video, but you can also see what your drone is seeing, to help you line up that perfect shot.

Thanks to its omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and return-to-home function, it's unlikely to get lost and it's a breeze to fly, even in windy conditions.

In our review of the DJI Air 3, we said it was a "Fantastic drone that produces excellent image quality for both photos and videos", punching well above its weight, and this Prime Day bundle deal makes it an even better buy.

Key features: Weight: 25.4 oz/720 g. Battery: 4241 mAh Li-ion/up to 46 minutes. Frame rates: 4K up to 100 fps, 1080p up to 200 FPS.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: July 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price that the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo has ever been. Before this deal it also $1079 back in July, and this is a good $160 cheaper than Best Buy's own reduced price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1079 | Walmart: $1249 | Best Buy: $1249

Reviews consensus: This is a superb, high-tech camera drone that's great for capturing 4K video from the air. It's an even better deal with the extras that the Fly More Combo deal includes (extra battery, carrying case and more). Amazon purchasers were equally positive with their reviews.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Drones, Best Camera Drones

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful, hi-tech drone that's great for video, still photography, and most other uses.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget or want a lightweight drone. Instead, look at the DJI Mini 4K, which we think is the best entry level drone.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.