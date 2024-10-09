Forget Amazon Prime Day: Our favorite MacBook is now $250 cheaper at BestBuy

Although the Prime Day deals are the perfect time to look for a new laptop, we've been scouring the web for the best bargains you can find overall. And we've spotted a great discount on the MacBook Air (M3) on BestBuy, meaning you can save $250 if you're looking for one of the best laptops.

Get the excellent MacBook Air (M3) for $850 from BestBuy. Or if you prefer it's on offer for $1,049 at Amazon.

With Apple's M3 processor, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a fantastically zippy laptop that can run all kinds of tasks depending on your needs, including intensive media-heavy applications like Adobe software. It's certainly a mid-range laptop as far as the potential of MacBooks go, but you get the same high-powered M3 processor as you may find in the MacBook Pro as well as a sharp Liquid Retina display.



Apple MacBook Air (M3): was $1,100 now $850 at bestbuy.com Save $250 on a laptop with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage space that lets you run intensive graphics-based applications thanks to an impressive M3 processor. If you're in the market ofr a great laptop under $1,000, you should snap this deal up while it's still available.

We've used plenty of laptops, including MacBooks and this is certainly one of our favorites. It's a great entry point into the Apple world and for a great sub-$1,000 price. It's certainly cheaper than some of the best Windows laptops right now, and you will get plenty of power and long-lasting battery life so you can work on the go or watch media knowing you won't need to plug in every few hours.

Key features: Apple M3 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display

Product launched: March 2024

Price history: The base MacBook Air normally retails for $1,099, meaning this deal knocks approximately 20% off the asking price, or $250.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★1/2 | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a base MacBook Air for under $1,000 that packs plenty of power and a gorgeous display. Work on the move on a lightweight machine that has enough firepower to rival the best Windows laptops out there.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're hoping to get your hands on something a bit more heavy-duty, such as a MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro or M3 Max chip. Apple is also rumored to be launching M4 laptops soon, so you'd be better off waiting for the next hardware refresh.

