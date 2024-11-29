There's a huge saving to be had on this rather epic Estes Blue Origin New Shepard toy rocket this Black Friday. If you're in the market for one of the best model rocket kits, you won't be disappointed — Estes is one of the best manufacturers on the market.



Normally $69.99, you can get the Estes Blue Origin New Shepard model rocket for just $22.99 in Amazon's Black Friday sale — that's a massive saving of $47.



We've included many Estes rockets in our guide to the best model rocket kits, so even though we haven't published a review of the Blue Origin New Shepard, we can be confident it's a quality product. It has plenty of glowing user reviews on Amazon, with users calling it 'spectacular', an 'excellent replica' and 'really well built'.

While we think $22.99 is a great price, it was as low as $10 only earlier this month, so there's a chance the Estes Blue Origin New Shepard model rocket could get reduced even further.

Image 1 of 1 The Estes Blue Origin New Shepard is a model rocket with a 1/66th scale of the real thing. (Image credit: Estes)

With its first flight in 2015, Blue Origin's New Shepard is a sub-orbital launch vehicle designed for space tourism. Up to six passengers can be housed in its crew capsule, which has been launched a total of 26 times to date.

With a scale of 1:66, the Estes model of New Shepard might not be quite as impressive, but it's an accurate replica, getting the shape and details just right. Estes calls this a beginner-level rocket which should take approximately 10 minutes to put together, meaning it's a good choice if you're new to the world of model rockets.

You'll need to buy an engine separately for it, but by using a C5-3 or C6-3 engine, it's capable of flying up to 400ft. Once the capsule is deployed, it'll come back down to the ground with the help of a 15-inch parachute.

Key features: Ages 10+, 1:66 scale, requires an engine (sold separately), can fly up to 400ft

Product launched: August 2021

Price history: Amazon has apparently had the rocket as low as $9.99 for a very small window earlier this month. Its price fluctuates quite a lot, and while it's rarely at full MSRP, it's often over $40.

Price comparison: Amazon: $23.99 | Walmart: $50.48

Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed the Estes Blue Origin New Shepard model rocket ourselves, but the consensus from Amazon user reviews is extremely positive. People like how realistic and well-made the rocket is, and as fun as it is to launch, the rocket makes a great display piece too.

✅ Buy it if: You want a model rocket that's suitable for beginners, resembles a real craft and doesn't break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an experienced user of model rockets. More advanced models are available, such as the Estes Leo Space Train.

