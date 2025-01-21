If you're in the market for a lightsaber, we've got some great deals on some of the best in a galaxy not so far, far away. Hasbro's Force FX Black Series are amongst the best lightsabers you can buy, and we've spotted some big savings to be had.

Whether you're after your own Darksaber like The Mandalorian or fancy role-playing as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the deals we've found should make a fine addition to your collection. We've poured praise onto the Force FX range before: In our review of the Force FX Darksaber, for example, we called it a 'weapon worthy of Mandalore', praising its build quality and how good a replica it is.

We had similarly positive things to say in our Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber review, saying its special effects are better than the competition and the hilt alone makes a fantastic display piece.

Read on to see the best deals to be currently had on Force FX lightsabers. While we've seen larger discounts around Black Friday, these savings are still not to be sniffed at, and they won't be around forever.

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber: was $279 now $222.42 at Amazon

Save 20% on this Force FX lightsaber based on Darth Revan. Featured in the Knights of the Old Republic video game, it might not be the most iconic lightsaber of the Star Wars universe, but we love its purple blade, its array of color-changing LEDs and its advanced sound effects. Note: Stock is very low, so you'll have to be quick to get this deal.

Image 1 of 6 The Force FX Elite Mandalorian Darksaber in action. (Image credit: Ian Stokes) A close-up of the Darksaber's hilt. (Image credit: Ian Stokes) The wonderful blue glow effect on the Mandalorian Darksaber. (Image credit: Ian Stokes) A close-up of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber (Image credit: Future) An ignited Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber on its display stand. (Image credit: Future) A close-up of the hilt on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber. (Image credit: Future)

It's safe to say that whichever Force FX Elite lightsaber you go for, you're not going to be disappointed. These lightsabers are very highly regarded, and whether you want them for realistic cosplay or simply to admire on display, they make a great choice.

Hasbro's Dark Series lightsabers are life-sized and are about as close a replica to the real props as you're going to get. While they are typically expensive, the craftsmanship on display makes these far more than a simple toy — we'd say these certainly aren't suitable to be swung around by young children!

While each lightsaber above is different, you'll find hilts made from metal with stunningly accurate details for a realistic feel. Blades made of plastic, for obvious reasons, and lighting from LED lights as well as sound effects to offer a true Jedi (or Sith) experience.

Be sure to read our Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite review and our Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber review to find out more about these excellent collector's items.

