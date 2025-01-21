Save up to 35% on a range of Black Series Force FX lightsabers
The Black Series Force FX lightsabers are some of the best on the market, and you can save credits while learning the ways of the Force.
If you're in the market for a lightsaber, we've got some great deals on some of the best in a galaxy not so far, far away. Hasbro's Force FX Black Series are amongst the best lightsabers you can buy, and we've spotted some big savings to be had.
Whether you're after your own Darksaber like The Mandalorian or fancy role-playing as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the deals we've found should make a fine addition to your collection. We've poured praise onto the Force FX range before: In our review of the Force FX Darksaber, for example, we called it a 'weapon worthy of Mandalore', praising its build quality and how good a replica it is.
We had similarly positive things to say in our Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber review, saying its special effects are better than the competition and the hilt alone makes a fantastic display piece.
Read on to see the best deals to be currently had on Force FX lightsabers. While we've seen larger discounts around Black Friday, these savings are still not to be sniffed at, and they won't be around forever.
Save 20% on this Force FX lightsaber based on Darth Revan. Featured in the Knights of the Old Republic video game, it might not be the most iconic lightsaber of the Star Wars universe, but we love its purple blade, its array of color-changing LEDs and its advanced sound effects.
Note: Stock is very low, so you'll have to be quick to get this deal.
Save 35% on this striking green-glowing lightsaber, modeled on Sabine Wren's from Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka. It's true to scale, and features advanced lighting and sound effects. Since it's part of Hasbro's well-regarded Force FX Elite series, it's guaranteed to be of excellent quality.
Save 9% on what has to be one of the most sought-after lightsabers in the entire Star Wars universe. Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber looks just like the real thing, and in our Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber review, we called it an excellent replica that's packed with wonderful bells and whistles. It also features highly on our guide to the best lightsabers.
Note: Stock is low, so you'll have to act quickly to get this deal.
Save 14% on an excellent recreation of the Darksaber from Disney+'s The Mandalorian. If you're looking for something a little different from a standard lightsaber, this is it. In our Force FX Elite Darksaber review, we called this a 'stellar replica'.
It's safe to say that whichever Force FX Elite lightsaber you go for, you're not going to be disappointed. These lightsabers are very highly regarded, and whether you want them for realistic cosplay or simply to admire on display, they make a great choice.
Hasbro's Dark Series lightsabers are life-sized and are about as close a replica to the real props as you're going to get. While they are typically expensive, the craftsmanship on display makes these far more than a simple toy — we'd say these certainly aren't suitable to be swung around by young children!
While each lightsaber above is different, you'll find hilts made from metal with stunningly accurate details for a realistic feel. Blades made of plastic, for obvious reasons, and lighting from LED lights as well as sound effects to offer a true Jedi (or Sith) experience.
Be sure to read our Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite review and our Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber review to find out more about these excellent collector's items.
