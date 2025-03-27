This Star Wars The Black Series Force FX lightsaber is its lowest-ever price and 55% off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Star Wars The Black Series Force FX lightsabers are among the best lightsabers on the market. You can get Sabine Wren's (replica) lightsaber for less than half price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Save 55% on the Sabine Wren The Dark Series Force FX lightsaber during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is running through to March 31 and right now, you can get some huge discounts, including 55% off the Sabine Wren Force FX lightsaber, a replica of the one used in Disney Plus's hit series, "Ahsoka". This lightsaber combines advanced LED lights with several sound effects to give a realistic feel but it can also be displayed on a stand (included) with or without the blade. If Star Wars is your thing, but this deal isn't quite right, then you should check out our guides to the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals.

Image 1 of 1 The product box of Sabine Wren's Force FX lightsaber is black and green and is on a black background. (Image credit: Amazon)

If you're a fan of Ahsoka, Sabine Wren or just Star Wars in general, you'll love having a lightsaber that offers a realistic feel. This Force FX saber features sound effects including duel effect, wall-cutting, battle clash, progressive ignition, blaster deflect and more. You also get a display stand so you can proudly display your lightsaber with or without the blade. As this is a replica and not a real light saber, you'll need batteries to power it (sold separately) and not kyber crystals.

This deal isn't a specific Amazon Big Spring Sale deal, so you don't need to be a Prime member to get the discount. This is, however, the lowest price we've ever seen this lightsaber and Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends on March 31, so if you're in the market for a deal, now is the time to look for one.

Key features: Advanced LED lights, duel effect, wall-cutting, battle clash, progressive ignition, blaster deflect and more sound effects, display stand, barrel plug, removable blade.

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen this lightsaber retail for as high as $279 but its price usually fluctuates. This is the lowest we've ever seen it, though.

Price comparison: Amazon: $124.46 | Hasbro: $279

✅ Buy it if: You want a realistic lightsaber that you can use in light, pretend combat, for cosplay or to put proudly on display.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a lightsaber that belongs to a more famous Star Wars character.

