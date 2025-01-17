One of our favorite Lego sets of last year is currently on sale thanks to Amazon. The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut set, which can be built into either an astronaut, a space dog or a shuttle, is normally $54.99 but can be picked up for just $43.99 for the time being.

Save 20% on the excellent Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut on Amazon, currently just $43.99.

We absolutely love this set. Not only did we name it one of our favorite Lego space sets to release in 2024, but the Lego Space Astronaut got a glowing five-star review from us. We think it's good value even at full price, but with a 20% saving, it's an absolute must-buy if you're a fan of both Lego and space.

You'll find the Space Astronaut is still full price on Lego's own website, but it's been discounted on Amazon for some time. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen it, although it has sat at the same price point for a few months. Since the set is around a year old now, there's a good chance it'll be retired in the coming months, so now is a good time to pick it up.

Image 1 of 4 We absolutely love the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut. (Image credit: Future/Kim Snaith) The details on the astronaut's body are wonderful. (Image credit: Future/Kim Snaith) The Space Astronaut has moving arms and legs, and you can even pose its fingers. (Image credit: Future/Kim Snaith) The Space Astronaut comes with a display stand, but he can be posed independently from it, too. (Image credit: Future/Kim Snaith)

It isn't a themed set — you won't find any NASA or ESA branding on this astronaut's suit, for example — but it's so intricately detailed that it hardly matters. Your focus will likely be drawn to the astronaut's golden helmet, but thanks to it having fully-articulated limbs, you can pose it in a number of interesting ways.

Even the astronaut's fingers can be moved, allowing you to express yourself through a number of fun hand gestures. Okay, it might be missing a digit, but we're willing to let that slide.

Rather than building the astronaut, you can opt to build either a space dog or a space shuttle. These secondary builds aren't as detailed as the Space Astronaut, but they're worthwhile options and mean you can get much more out of the set. Kids in particular will appreciate the choice of builds on offer.

Key features: 647 pieces, age 9+, set number 31152

Product launched: January 2024

Price history: The current price is the lowest we've ever seen it, although it has been available for the same price on Amazon for several months. But with the set's retirement drawing closer, it's a good time to pick it up before it's gone for good.

Price comparison: Amazon: $43.99 | Lego: $54.99 | Walmart: $43.99

Reviews consensus: We called the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut "one of the most creative and fun-loving space-themed sets ever". If you love space and you love Lego, sets don't come much better than this: It doesn't break the bank, but it's still a fun build and the resulting model is a joy to behold.

Space: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a Lego space set that isn't going to break the bank. It's also a great choice for both kids to play with and adults to put on display: few sets are as versatile as this.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a branded set. There's no NASA branding here: You'll want to fork out for the expensive but excellent NASA Artemis Space Launch System instead.

