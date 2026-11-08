Legendary sci-fi magazine 'Starlog' returns as a yearly release, just in time for its 50th anniversary

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"Starlog" was one of the greatest sci-fi and fantasy magazines ever, and after a 17-year absence, it's being resurrected.

The legendary sci-fi mag went dark back in 2009 as part of the wave of popular publications folding due to years of declining readership and subscriptions. But as of Nov. 13, this geek favorite periodical returns as an annual print edition, and it's available for pre-order now.

It’s another indication of digital fatigue in the world, and fans of a certain age will recall the pleasure of poring over each colorful issue packed with in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes photos, TV guides, classic movie retrospectives, book reviews, con news, and VFX features.

The triumphant relaunch of "Starlog" magazine happens on Nov. 13, 2026 (Image credit: Fangoria Holdings)

"Starlog" launched in 1976, in the pre-" Star Wars " days, under the leadership of editor-in-chief Terry O’Quinn. It first arrived with artist Jack Thurston's beautiful painted "Star Trek" cover, featuring William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, set against the U.S.S. Enterprise near a shimmering black hole.

The magazine continued to inform the science fiction community about upcoming sci-fi TV shows and blockbuster Hollywood films for over three decades; I fondly recall reading each informative and entertaining monthly issue cover-to-cover.

Just in time to honor its 50th anniversary this year, "Starlog" blasts back into the sci-fi universe with Issue #375 showcasing cover artwork created by Armenian artist Gabriel Yeganyan. Its geek culture legacy, covering iconic franchises like "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and "Alien," will now live on thanks to Fangoria Holdings and io9 co-founder Annalee Newitz, editor-in-chief.

Three vintage "Starlog" magazine issues from my personal collection! (Image credit: Jeff Spry)

"During its original 33-year run, 'Starlog' documented science fiction as it evolved across film, television, books, technology, and culture," said 'Fangoria's Tara Ansley.

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"Fifty years after the magazine first launched, the line between science fiction and the real world has become increasingly difficult to separate. That makes this an especially interesting time to bring 'Starlog' back. Technology may change, but the most compelling questions have always been about people: how we live, what we create, and what kind of future we want to build."