New 'Star Trek: The Original Voyages' book traces the stellar legacy of the bold sci-fi brand

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"Star Trek" celebrated its diamond anniversary last month, marking 60 years since it first aired on NBC on Sept. 8, 1966. There were a bunch of Trekkie-themed celebrations and news stories over September, including festive documentaries , special screenings , tributes, parade floats , interviews, and even a Galileo shuttle story.

Now, publishers Penguin Random House and Ten Speed Press are releasing " Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History " on Nov. 10, 2026.

This coffee table book promises unprecedented exploration of the pioneering space fantasy television series and enduring pop culture property that bolstered the space race and ignited sci-fi audiences' imaginations by taking us to strange new worlds and civilizations in the final frontier.

It's a striking 416-page hardback written by Kyle Newman and Jeff Bond, documenting all the classic characters and plotlines that are still inspiring artists, filmmakers, authors, and astronauts around the globe six decades later, and we’ve got our hands on a primo copy to show off.

"When the original 'Star Trek' series burst onto the screen in 1966, few could have anticipated the enduring legacy it would create," states the synopsis.

"Although it lasted just three seasons and 79 episodes, 'Star Trek' left an indelible mark on popular culture, and it soon spawned an animated television series, a blockbuster major motion picture franchise, and for its most dedicated fans, a way of life.

Image 1 of 2 "Star Trek: The Original Voyages" is a fantastic tribute to the iconic brand (Image credit: Penguin Random House) The vivid back cover of "Star Trek: The Original Voyages," coming Nov. 10. (Image credit: Penguin Random House) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

"The story of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew—James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig), and Hikaru Sulu (George Takei)—as well as the behind-the-scenes story of its creators, The Great Bird of the Galaxy Gene Roddenberry and his many collaborators, is extraordinary."

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Inside this classy collector's edition, which is the first volume of a two-book series gazing back at the complete history of "Star Trek," readers will behold a wealth of archival photos, costumes, storyboards, cast and creators' chats, behind-the-scenes ephemera, props, and filming models.

Image 1 of 2 A page from "Star Trek: The Original Voyages," coming Nov. 10. (Image credit: Penguin Random House) A page from "Star Trek: The Original Voyages," coming Nov. 10. (Image credit: Penguin Random House) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

"Star Trek: The Original Voyages" chronicles not just the iconic TV show but also the short-lived animated series and all six of the big-screen "Star Trek" feature films up to the year 1991.

Above and beyond the dramatic cover emblazoned with reflective lettering, this beefy "Trek" book truly leaps into warp speed, covering all the licensed toys, comic books, convention memorabilia, media parodies, promotional roadshows, trading cards, and vintage magazine covers.

"Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History" lands on Nov. 10, 2026.