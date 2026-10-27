'Dungeon Crawler Carl' is getting a killer new comic book series

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Carl and Princess Donut charge into the comic book universe in 2027!

Matt Dinniman's " Dungeon Crawler Carl " is the hottest science fantasy novel series in the galaxy, and now it's getting a comic book adaptation.

"Dungeon Crawler Carl" follows the exploits of pantless Coast Guard vet Carl and his ex-girlfriend’s kitty, Princess Donut, as they compete in an intergalactic reality TV show to decide the fate of planet Earth. Carl and Princess Donut must endure a series of traps and challenges set forth by the neurotic, foot-fetishizing System AI.

Dinniman exploded in popularity from a viral self-publishing novelty to a New York Times bestselling phenomenon whose eight books in the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" universe have sold 14 million copies worldwide. There is even an upcoming TV adaptation produced by "Family Guy's" Seth MacFarlane and "Thor: Ragnarok" screenwriter Christopher Yost coming to streaming service Peacock.

Now in a move that seems almost obligatory, "Dungeon Crawler Carl" is leaping into the world of comic books with a newly announced series courtesy of Montana-based Vault Comics. A special double-sized, 48-page debut issue will arrive in January of 2027, with subsequent monthly issues landing in stores and digitally.

Image 1 of 2 Variant Cover for Dungeon Crawler Carl #1 by Nathan Gooden (Image credit: Vault Comics) Variant Cover for Dungeon Crawler Carl #1 by Ryan Ottley (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

"New Achievement! You like 'em floppy! You wanted Carl and Donut every month, you get Carl and Donut every month," states the synopsis. "Reward: An ongoing series with scaled up art! You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat!"

Vault's "Dungeon Crawler Carl" project will be an adaptation of the popular DCC webtoon series penned by Tevagah and Dinniman and illustrated by Laurel Pursuit Studios.

Artist Kuzomari will aid in the transition from webtoon to comic book format. Main covers will be crafted by Nathan Gooden ("Barbaric') with variants provided by a roster of artists including Ryan Ottley ("Invincible"), Brett Bean, Frank Cho, Clayton Crain, Yoshi Yoshitani, Katie Cook, Riley Rossmo, Tyler Walpole, Doug Mahnke, Trish Forstner and Luciano Fleitas, who creates the novel covers.

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"Entering the comic space is nothing short of amazing," Dinniman stated in an official press release. "The fact that I get to work with some of the greatest creators and artists working today feels like a dream."

Serializing the first two episodes of the webtoon series, "Dungeon Crawler Carl #1" will be released by Vault Comics on Jan. 20, 2027.