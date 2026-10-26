NASA ends Swift space telescope mission after failed rescue attempt

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Artist's illustration of NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which launched to Earth orbit in November 2004 and will soon fall out of space.

NASA has officially ended the mission of its Swift space telescope, after a private satellite failed in its bold bid to rescue the aging spacecraft.

That rescue mission was led by the Arizona company Katalyst Space Technologies, whose LINK spacecraft tried to meet up with Swift this summer to boost its orbit.

That didn't work out, however, so Swift continues its fall back toward Earth. The telescope is expected to reenter Earth's atmosphere "in the next few weeks," NASA said in a statement on Friday (Oct. 23).

That statement served primarily to announce the end of the Swift mission after more than 20 very productive years.

The telescope launched to Earth orbit in November 2004, tasked with studying gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) — the most powerful explosions in the cosmos. Swift was designed to operate for two years, but it continued studying the high-energy universe for more than two decades.

"In that time, Swift played a major role in advancing our understanding of the changing universe and was part of a revolution in astrophysics that showed how critical rapid-response observations are to the entire community," Shawn Domagal-Goldman, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in the statement.

NASA had hoped to keep Swift going even longer. In September 2025, the agency awarded a contract to the Arizona company Katalyst Space Technologies to rescue the observatory, which was falling back to Earth thanks to atmospheric drag.

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Swift has no thrusters capable of counteracting this drag. So Katalyst built a refrigerator-sized spacecraft called LINK, which aimed to rendezvous with Swift, grapple it with three robotic arms and boost it to a higher orbit, allowing the observatory to continue its science work.

NASA and Katalyst stressed from the start that success was far from guaranteed. After all, LINK's mission was unprecedented: No private spacecraft had ever captured and boosted a satellite that wasn't designed to be serviced in this way. And the rate of Swift's orbital decay demanded a rapid timeline: LINK launched on July 3 , a little over nine months after Katalyst won the $30 million NASA Swift-rescue contract.

LINK was not able to execute its very challenging mission. About three weeks after liftoff, it suffered problems with its propulsion system and orientation-maintaining reaction wheels, which caused it to start spinning at an unexpected rate . These issues prevented LINK from capturing and boosting Swift, but the private craft did manage to get within 7.5 to 9.3 miles (12 to 15 kilometers) of the observatory and photograph it.

"From the beginning, this was a high-risk, high-reward mission," Domagal-Goldman said in a statement on Sept. 25 , the day that LINK fell back to Earth.

"And while we'll be sad to see Swift's mission come to a close, we knew this boost effort would be worthwhile either way — advancing U.S. spacecraft servicing technology, challenging us to meet unprecedented mission timelines, and testing how we operate satellites to extend their time in low Earth orbit ," he added.

Katalyst Space’s LINK robotic servicing spacecraft captured this view of one of its solar panels in Earth orbit in August 2026. (Image credit: Katalyst Space))

Swift — which was officially renamed the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory in 2018, after its first principal investigator, who died a year earlier — gathered its last scientific data on Oct. 20, according to NASA's Friday update.

During its long and storied career, the space telescope observed more than 2,000 GRBs. And it did other work, too, studying more than 1,400 supernova explosions, as well as eyeing asteroids, comets and black holes and conducting an all-sky survey in X-ray light. The mission's data has contributed to about 7,000 published scientific papers to date, according to NASA officials.

And that number is sure to keep rising far into the future.

"Swift leaves us with an extraordinary archive of multiwavelength observations that will fuel new discoveries for decades more," Domagal-Goldman said in the Oct. 23 statement.