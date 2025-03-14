HTC Vive are offering big discounts on select VR headsets this March

You can now save $200 on the HTC Vive Pro 2 and Vive Flow headsets, which is perfect if you're looking to get into VR gaming or general entertainment. Both of these headsets feature in our best VR headsets guide.

Save $200 on the HTC Vive Pro 2 and the Vive Flow when you get them from Vive's website.

It's important to note that included with the purchase is two months of Viveport Infinity, a library with a huge collection of games, apps and experiences ready to download. However, this deal does not include controllers or base stations and this is a limited time deal. If these discounts aren't quite what you're looking for, then you'll want to check out our guide to the best VR headset deals.

HTC Vive Pro 2: was $699 now $499 at vive.com Save $200 on the HTC Vive Pro 2, a VR headset that displays in 5K resolution. On top of the insanely good graphics, it also features a wide 120-degree field of view and a 120Hz refresh rate. This headset is also compatible with Viveport and Steam VR, so the library of games, apps and experiences available are as extensive as you'll get. Note: This is a limited-time deal. You also get two months of Viveport Infinity but it does not come with controllers or base stations.

HTC Vive Flow: was $499 now $299 at vive.com Save $200 on a simple and effective VR headset. The Flow is designed more with entertainment in mind as opposed to gaming. It boasts 1600x1600 per eye resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate and it can be controlled with your smartphone and doesn't have a built-in battery, so it needs powering by either a power bank or USB charger.

In our HTC Vive Pro 2 review and our Vive Flow review, we found that we liked the headsets on offer a lot. Both offer different things so the deals highlighted above will be suitable for different needs from a VR experience.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is very much designed with high-end visuals and an awe-inspiring gaming experience in mind. In fact, in our review, we praised the 5K resolution, the 120Hz super fast refresh rate, the wide 120-degree field of view and the audio quality. As it's compatible with Viveport and Steam VR, the library of games available is extensive and one of the negatives we found with it was its price, so saving $200 here is more than welcome. To maximize your experience, you will want controllers and a base station, which are sold separately.

If you're looking for a VR experience that doesn't revolve around gaming, you might want to consider the HTC Vive Flow. It doesn't have the same 5k resolution (it boasts 1600x1600 per eye resolution) or the same refresh rate (75Hz) as the Pro 2. But it doesn't need those specs and it comes in at a lower price. It also doesn't need controllers or a base station as you can control it from your Android smartphone. at $299, it's a great entry option into the world of virtual reality.

Key features: The Vive Pro 2 boasts 5k resolution, a 120-degree field of view, a 120Hz refresh rate and it's compatible with Viveport and Steam VR. The Vive Flow is portable and features a 1600x1600 per eye resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate and a 100-degree field of view. It also can be controlled with an Android phone, so no need for a controller.

Price history: Before today's deal, the MSRP for these two sets is $699 and $499, respectively, without any extras or bundles.

Reviews consensus: The HTC Vive Pro 2 is the choice at this price point, or at any reasonable price point, if visuals are everything to you. The Flow may look a little odd and it might not offer specs as high as the Pro 2, but it is considerably cheaper and portable and can be controlled with your Android smartphone.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best VR headsets

✅ Buy it if: You want a good deal on entering the world of VR, whether you're looking for stunning visuals in gaming or something to immerse yourself in when watching or experiencing something cool.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a Jack-of-all-trades in a headset, in which case we'd recommend the Meta Quest 3, which gives you all you want and need for a similar price.

