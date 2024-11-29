Fancy feeling the force this Black Friday? We have spotted an unmissable deal on the sought-after Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber from Hasbro. On Amazon, you can currently pick up this lightsaber for $222.03 — that is $57 off its MSRP of $278.99.

You can get the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber on sale right now at Amazon for £222.03.

More than mere toys, the Force FX Lightsaber range are replica props designed to look exactly like the lightsabers as seen in the Star Wars movies. We are big fans of them — so much so that we awarded this particular model five out of five stars in our Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber review. Our reviewer called it "pretty close to perfect" so if Star Wars collectibles are your thing, this seems like a great buy.

This is not the cheapest we have ever seen the Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber — it went as low as $180 on Amazon earlier in the year but at 20% off, it is still a great buy and it is currently the cheapest price we have found this Black Friday.

Image 1 of 3 This is one of the most realistic Darth Vader lightsabers you can buy. (Image credit: Future) A close-up look at the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber. (Image credit: Future) The hilt of the lightsaber, complete with intricate details. (Image credit: Future)

The Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber not only looks just like Darth Vader's actual lightsaber but it also has lighting and sound effects to make it seem even more authentic. Lights are provided by advanced LEDS and sound effects reflect those heard in the actual movies which can be activated with the touch of a button.

If you want to use it for cosplay (or simply play), no doubt you will get plenty of use out of the lights and sounds. But if you simply want it on display, you will be glad to have a display stand included in the box. You can choose to display with the blade attached or remove it to show off just the detailed hilt.

We love this lightsaber featuring it in our best lightsabers but also recommend that this might not be a good choice for kids. Our best lightsabers guide will help you find the perfect lightsaber if you are looking to buy for children.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 3.62 x 40 x 7.52 inches, realistic lights and sound, includes stand, requires 3x AA batteries

Product launched: November 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price of the Lightsaber on Amazon was $180 in May this year but this is the current best price we have found.

Price comparison: Amazon: $222.03 | Hasbro Shop: $278.99 | Walmart: $249.99

Reviews consensus: Our reviewer called this "pretty close to perfect" and we do not think you can get a much better review than that. We love how realistic it looks and it feels like a quality product, not a cheaply-made toy.

GamesRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best lightsabers

✅ Buy it if: You are a fan of Darth Vader and want a quality replica of his lightsaber to display or use for impressive cosplay.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a toy for kids: There are much cheaper options for youngsters to swing about for fun — we have included some options for kids in our guide to the best lightsabers.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.