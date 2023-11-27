Don't make this Meta Quest 3 purchasing mistake on Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals are in full flow, and this one for the Meta Quest 3 is an absolute belter — with a caveat.

The headset, which only launched a few weeks ago, is a step up over the Meta Quest 2 in just about every way and replaces its predecessor as the best VR headset for the vast majority of people.

While we weren't expecting much for Cyber Monday given it's brand new, Newegg has surprised us with a bundle that's certainly tempting.

Meta Quest 3 buyers can get a free $15 gift card at Newegg with a Meta Quest 3 (128GB), and it comes with a free game, Asgard's Wrath 2, when it launches in December.

Meta Quest 3 headset, controllers included, a gift card, and a brand-new game that's expected to be the best thing to play on the headset. That's a great deal, so what's the catch?

It is a great deal, for sure, but there's one that's even better if you can make your budget stretch to the 512GB version.

Not only do you get four times the storage (notable because otherwise there's no way to increase it), but you also get access to the Quest+ subscription service which adds two new games monthly for subscribers (usually $7.99 per month).

That's on top of Asgard's Wrath 2 when it arrives, and an even bigger $25 Meta gift voucher which you can use to fill up that extra storage.

Meta Quest 3 512GB Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle now $649.99 at Newegg. Get a free game, a $25 gift voucher, and a 6-month Meta+ subscription for nothing when you buy the larger version of the Meta Quest 3 - this is the deal you should opt for if you can.

Meta Quest 3 128GB Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle now $499.99 at Newegg. Get a free game and a $15 gift voucher for Cyber Monday when you buy the excellent Meta Quest 3 headset. This is still a good deal, but for the reasons outlined above, it's not the best deal.

Read our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

Ok, so there's a $150 difference which is certainly not insignificant, but as someone with the smaller storage on my Meta Quest 2 but that now has a 512GB Quest 3, it's a 'buy once, cry once' kind of purchase that'll reap significant benefits as you're ramping up your Quest games collection.

Recent AAA title Assassin's Creed Nexus, for example, weighs in at a hefty 16GB, and as games for the Meta Quest 3 get more ambitious you may find yourself wishing for a larger internal drive. Asgard's Wrath 2, for example, is expected to be a game you can play for up to 70 hours, and all of that content has to go somewhere.

While the PlayStation VR 2 requires a console, and headsets like the Valve Index and HTC Vive are geared toward PC rigs, the Quest 3 is perfectly capable as a standalone product.

Plug it into your PC, though, and you'll unlock PCVR experiences that mean you can play huge exclusives like Half-Life: Alyx on your Meta Quest 3. With the Meta Quest 3 being one of the larger VR libraries, too, that means there are very few games and experiences you won't be able to try.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For more on Meta Quest 3, be sure to check out our full Meta Quest 3 review. We've also got a full rundown of the best VR headsets, too, including rivals like the PlayStation VR 2.

Key Specs: Resolution of 2064x2208 pixels per eye with 110 degrees field of view and up to 120Hz refresh rate (experimental). Includes two controllers. Connects to Meta store. No longer requires a Facebook account (but does need a Meta account). Works standalone, but can link to other platforms on PC (SteamVR).

Consensus: The Meta Quest 3 is faster, sharper, and more comfortable than its popular predecessor, and an easy recommendation. Still, we'd recommend the 512GB bundle here to get yourself a steady stream of free games to play for the next six months.

Buy if: You're desperate to play Asgard's Wrath 2 when it launches. You want a hassle-free, standalone VR experience.

Don't buy if: You want even higher fidelity - the Valve Index or HTC Vive remain more powerful, although they're more expensive, too, and require a PC.

Alternative models: PlayStation VR 2 is an impressive add-on if you're a PS5 owner, offering its own set of exclusives from Sony's own development studios.

Check out our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego, and much more.