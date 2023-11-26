This Star Wars LEGO TIE Fighter is a perfect gift thanks to a Cyber Monday discount

Star Wars is home to plenty of iconic designs, from characters to locations, to everything in between. For many, the real stars are the ships, and few are more iconic than the TIE fighter.

The Empire's small fighter craft are just as recognizable by their sound as they are by their wing panels, and evil owners aside, we'd argue they're just as cool as their Rebel counterparts, the X-Wing.

Better yet, you can own a LEGO TIE Fighter for even less with a Black Friday deal from Amazon.

The retailer is offering the set for $36.49, almost a fifth off the $44.99 MSRP, as part of its Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday sales.

At that price, it's an easy recommendation for a LEGO or Star Wars fan this Holiday season.

We reviewed the LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter, and awarded it 4 stars based on its value and how faithful it is to the movies.

Once it's been put together, this build is sturdy, and pretty sizeable owing to those trademark wings. It's also ideal for newcomers at just 432 pieces, while still offering a challenge for younger novices.

It comes with a trio of Imperial employees; a TIE pilot, Stormtrooper, and an NI-L8 Protocol Droid. The cockpit also opens, and you'll find a spring-loaded laser cannon capable of firing projectiles under the chassis, too.

Key Specs: 423 pieces, including three minifigs. 11.1 inches high and 10.32 inches long, 2.99 inches wide. Opening cockpit and spring-loaded projectile action.

Consensus: This LEGO TIE Fighter is a great build for newcomers and franchise fans alike, packed with detail and with three figures, too.

Buy if: You want a movie-accurate starfighter that's great for play or display.

Don't buy if: You want a more complex build or more interesting minifigures.

