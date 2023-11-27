Cyber Monday deal: Save 20% on the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope

Black Friday may be done with, but the deals aren't quite finished as we move into Cyber Monday. Amazon has an excellent deal on the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope: It's currently 20% off, making it $171.77 instead of $214.71.

We'll be honest, this telescope was actually $2 cheaper last Black Friday. But a lot has changed since November 2022, and so we're pretty happy with this deal. $171.77 for one of Celestron's best beginner GoTo telescopes is a great deal, and you're unlikely to find a better model for less.

We haven't reviewed the Explorer LT 80AZ model, but we have reviewed the LT 114AZ telescope, which is part of the same Celestron range just with a larger aperture. We praised its navigation capabilities thanks to the StarSense app, and found the telescope very easy to set up.

The LT 80AZ does have a different optical design, which means its focal length is a little shorter and highest magnification is a little lower. But it does have the benefit of being lighter at just 9.2lbs, this is one of the most portable telescopes around.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 70AZ telescope: was $214.71 now $171.77 at Amazon Save 20% on this excellent app-enabled telescope from Celestron. It boasts high-quality optics thanks to its Refractor Optical Design and uses the StarSense app to make alignment of the night sky an absolute pleasure.

Read our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

Celestron calls the StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope "perfect for beginners", and we'd have to agree. Not only does its price point make it an excellent entryway into stargazing, but it's very easy to use.

You have everything you need to get set up right in the box (including two eyepieces and a 2x Barlow lens), and thanks to the StarSense app compatibility, aligning yourself to the night sky has never been easier.

Simply download the free app on your smartphone, connect to your telescope, and you'll be able to automatically navigate to a full list of celestial objects.

The StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ uses a Refractor Optical Design that offers bright, sharp views of the sky. It's helped along by having fully-coated glass optics, and so you won't be disappointed with what you can see through the scope.

Key Specs: Refractor Optical Design, 80mm/3.1-inch aperture, 900mm focal length, focal ratio of f/11, two eyepieces included offering magnification of 36x and 90x, highest useful magnification of 189x, assembled weight of 9.2lb.

Consensus: This is a very solid entry-level telescope that offers up fantastically sharp views of the night sky. Its StarSense Explorer app compatibility makes navigating the night sky easier than ever: just follow the arrows on your smartphone to see the celestial object you're looking for.

Buy if: You're a beginner looking for a great entry-level telescope with electronic capabilities.

Don't buy if: You're already an expert astronomer, or you're looking for a traditional telescope without GoTo functionality.

Alternative models: It's a little more expensive but the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope has a wider focal ratio, allowing for more light and better views at a distance. For a similar price, the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is well worth considering, too.

Check out our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.