These Celestron beginner telescopes are over 30% off this holiday season

If you're looking for some festive savings on a stargazing gift then Amazon has what you could be looking for as the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope and Celestron 76mm FirstScope are both over 30% off.

With the holiday season in full swing, now is a great time to bag some bargains on telescope deals and Celestron's 70mm Travel Scope (32% off (opens in new tab)) and 76mm FirstScope (31% off (opens in new tab)) are worth checking out.

These two telescopes feature in our guide for the best budget telescopes under $500 and they're both perfectly suited for those without much or any previous stargazing experience. So while they may not compete with the power of some of the best telescopes on the market, they are affordable and good-quality telescopes for beginners.

(opens in new tab) Celestron TravelScope 70mm Was $109.95 Now $74.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 32% on a brilliant budget telescope, ideal for those without much or any previous astronomy experience. Celestron's quality of build shines here with fully-coated glass optics and you get access to software, eyepieces, a tripod and a backpack for your money.

(opens in new tab) Celestron 76mm FirstScope Was $71.95 Now $49.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 31% on Celestron's 76mm FirstScope this holiday season. For your money you get a tabletop telescope that features a 76mm aperture and access to software that can point out night sky targets and enhance your stargazing experience. It's portable, lightweight and perfect for children.

Aside from the savings themselves, what is it about these telescopes that make them worth getting? Well if you're a veteran stargazer you might want something with higher specs, but if you're looking to try your hand at astronomy or inspire a budding scientist, the specs and the price point will be enough to catch your eye.

Firstly, Celestron's 70mm Travel Scope is 32% off (opens in new tab) and it features fully coated optics, a 70mm aperture, and free access to software that will help you locate night sky targets and enhance your experience. You also get a tripod, eyepieces and a backpack, so there's a lot of value for money here.

You can also save 31% (opens in new tab) on Celestron's FirstScope which is a compact and portable tabletop telescope, perfect for kids and those only interested in casual stargazing. It features a 76mm aperture and 300mm focal length so viewing the night sky and the stars are ideal here. It also comes in under $50 and you get Celestron's usual build quality as well as bonus software access, so what's not to like?

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).