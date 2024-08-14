Get 40% off the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope

The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope is 40% off and now Amazon's lowest-ever price. It's worth considering if you're in the market for something suitable for beginners, easy to use and comes with accessories from a reliable manufacturer.

This telescope features an 80mm objective lens diameter, meaning a decent amount of light will pass through, making objects appear bright and clear. It comes with accessories to enhance the stargazing experience and it works with technology so you can locate and learn about night sky targets using your smartphone. This telescope is from one of the most trusted and reliable out there, Celestron, and you can check out our roundup of the best Celestron telescope and binoculars deals for other discounts.

Save 40% on the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope when you grab it on Amazon.

If you're looking for your next bit of astronomy gear, but this isn't quite right for you, it could be worth scrolling through our best telescopes, best binoculars and telescope deals pages.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ Was $229.95 Now $137.74 on Amazon. Save 40% and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on a reliable telescope that is best suited for beginners. It features an 80mm aperture, which allows enough light to pass through so objects appear bright and clear. It also comes with a range of accessories including two eyepieces, a red dot finderscope, a 2x Barlow lens and a smartphone dock. This telescope also uses technology so you can view and track targets with the help of your smartphone.

You get a lot of telescope for your money here and that's helped by the number of accessories on offer. This telescope comes with two eyepieces (25mm and 10mm), a 2x Barlow lens, a red dot findercope, an accessory tray and a smartphone dock. That means your viewing power can be enhanced and you can access all that the StarSense app has to offer effortlessly while still operating the scope.

The StarSense app is particularly handy for those without much astronomy knowledge and for those who like the help of technology. Once your smartphone is in the dock and aligned, the app will calculate where you are in real-time and then highlight and point you in the right direction to locate visible night sky targets. All of this, to us, seems worth it when it's currently Amazon's lowest-ever price.

Image 1 of 2 The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ comes with everything you need to get started observing the cosmos. (Image credit: Celestron) (Image credit: Amazon)

Key features: 80mm aperture, XLT coatings on the optics, StarSense app pointing out visible targets, accessories including eyepieces, Barlow lens, finderscope and smartphone dock, 40% discount.

Product launched: January 2020

Price history: This usually retails between $170 and $220, so this is a good deal and this is Amazon's lowest-ever price.

Price comparison: Walmart: $206.54 | Adorama: $224.95

Consensus: At this price, this is definitely worth considering. Compared to a lot of telescopes on the market, this is a budget-friendly option. It's a reliable telescope that comes with plenty of accessories and uses technology.

✅ Buy it if: You're a beginner to astronomy or you're looking for app/technology assistance.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a premium telescope that is or competes with the very best on the market, or you're a purist and you don't want technology assistance.

