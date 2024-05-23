Telescope deal: Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ now under $200

If you're new to astronomy, getting the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ telescope for under $200 could be ideal for you. It's well-suited for beginners and this price point is cheaper than a lot of the best telescopes.

Save $40 and get the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ for under $200 on Amazon.

Celestron is an industry leader when it comes to optics and this is apparent with this scope as it features a 114mm aperture with reflective coatings on the primary mirror. The telescope works in tandem with the StarSense app, which is easy to use, and features tutorials and night sky tours and will guide you to visible targets based on your location. Our Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ review showed that it's an easy-to-set-up model and is good value for money.

If this telescope isn't quite what you're looking for, it could be worth checking out our guides to the best Celestron telescope deals, budget telescopes under $500 or telescope deals.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ: was $239.95, now $199.95 at Amazon. Save $40 on this beginner telescope and set it up with the StarSense app on your smartphone to get guided tours of the cosmos at the touch of a button.

It's not just a telescope and a useful app that you get for your money, you also get a few handy accessories that help enhance your stargazing experience. They include a preassembled tripod, two eyepieces (10mm and 25mm), a 2x Barlow lens, a finderscope, an accessory tray and a smartphone dock.

This option might not be a favorite for the purists but for someone taking their first steps into astronomy, having an app point you in the right direction and tell you what you're looking at can give you a more fulfilling experience. At this price too, it's comparatively cheaper than a lot of models on the market.

Image 1 of 6 We noted the high magnification for the moon and planets during our full review of the StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ . (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Key Specs: 114mm aperture, reflective coating on primary mirror, Preassembled tripod, accessory tray, smartphone dock, two eyepieces, a finderscope and an app that will point you towards visible targets.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Consensus: While it's not the most accurate telescope without it, this smartphone app-enabled Newtonian Reflector telescope will scan the skies for your chosen target if you're happy to use it. That makes it a great choice for newbies, offering plenty of chances to learn about the cosmos.

Buy if: You want to get the hang of stargazing while using a very clever app to help do so. You want all the accessories included.

Don't buy if: You want a sturdier telescope or something that's more accurate without needing a smartphone.

Check out our roundups of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.