Celestron's powerful Skymaster 18-40x80 binoculars are $48 off this Black Friday

If the idea of having to learn to set up and use a telescope is keeping you from skywatching and stargazing, this deal is for you.

During Black Friday this year, you can get the Celestron Skymaster 18-40x80 binoculars at a discount of 22% off for just $171.55 (opens in new tab). These powerful, fully-featured binoculars come with an 80 mm objective lens that will provide clear, bright images even in low-light and long-range conditions.

Best of all, these binoculars are easy enough for even beginners to use. With a few adjustments right out of the box, you'll be taking in far-away sights like the stars or the natural world in no time. If these binoculars aren't for you, be sure to check out our binocular deals page or any of our other Black Friday deals for great skywatching essetnaisl and other holiday ideas.

The Celestron Skymaster 18-40x80 binoculars offer a range of features sure to please beginner and experienced binocular users alike. The package includes rubber eyepiece covers, a padded carrying bag and a tripod adapter.

A convenient zoom control can be easily reached with your thumb when holding the Skymaster 18-40x80 binoculars, making it easy to dial in the right amount of zoom for whatever you're looking at.

While binoculars are a great alternative to telescopes for stargazing, they are of course also ideal for viewing wildlife, birdwatching and looking at just about anything that's far away. As a personal testimony, I can attest to the crystal clear optics of Celestron's Skymaster binoculars.

I used my own pair to view NASA's Space Launch System rocket 3.2 miles (5.14 km) away as it sat waiting to launch from Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center. It took mere seconds to dial in the focus, and using a smartphone adapter, I was able to get my own pictures of the rocket before it blasted off towards the moon - right through one of my binoculars' lenses.

An image of the Artemis 1 mission's Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad 3.2 miles (5.14 km) away, as viewed through Celestron Skymaster binoculars. (Image credit: Brett Tingley)

