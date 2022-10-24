This Celestron beginner telescope is 23% off on Amazon

If you're looking for a telescope for someone who hasn't had much astronomy experience before, then grabbing 23% off the Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ could be just what you're looking for.

The 23% (over $45) discount (opens in new tab) is a good deal and there are plenty of reasons to grab this telescope while it's on offer. Whether you're trying your hand at stargazing or know a budding astronomer, this telescope is perfectly suited for those without much experience. If telescopes and discounts are your thing then why not check out our best telescopes and telescope deals guides?

There's a lot to like about this telescope aside from this discount. There's the usual quality you get with Celestron telescopes as well as good optics, a number of accessories and it's compact and lightweight so you can take it into the back yard or on road trips or wherever you like. It sits on a German Equatorial mount which, may be a little trickier to set up the first time than an Alt-Azimuth mount, but can provide much more accurate results when it comes to tracking celestial objects. An 80mm (3.15") aperture drinks in the light for those dark sky night observations and the multi-coated optics provide clear views of the cosmos.

(opens in new tab) Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ Telescope $199.95 now $153.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 23% (over $45) on a telescope that's perfectly suited to beginners and those without much astronomy experience. Multi-coated coated optics and an 80mm objective lens gives you clear views while accessories include a 3x Barlow lens, 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and access to the Starry Night software package which will share what night sky objects you can find and where to find them.

This is a good deal and you can save over $45 (opens in new tab) on this Celestron telescope, but it's time to get into the specs. What makes this a telescope worth getting? Well the fact that it features all-coated optics along with its 80mm objectives means you'll get clear sights of what you're looking at.

a free download of Celestron's Starry Night software gives you the edge when stargazing too, even if you haven't had any experience before. It's database will give you information on over 36,000 celestial objects and it features printable maps. The slow motion control rods means you can track your targets with ease when you find them too.

Other accessories included with this telescope are two eyepieces (4mm and 20mm), a finderscope and a 3x Barlow lens. Its size means its extremely portable whether you take it into the back yard or on the road wherever you go. This is a telescope that's well suited to beginners and if you're looking for a first scope or something for a budding astronomer, this deal could be what you're looking for.

