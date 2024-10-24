The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ is a powerful telescope aimed at beginners and is now 32% off on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen for months and if you're already looking for early Black Friday telescope deals, this could be worth considering.

Save 32% on the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope when you grab it on Amazon.

We found a lot of things to like in our Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ review, primarily its light-gathering ability. The 127mm aperture means plenty of light passes onto the primary and secondary mirrors, making images appear brighter and clearer. It also comes with a German equatorial mount, which means tracking objects across the night sky is easy when set up and aligned properly and a solid Aluminum tripod. With a 32% discount and coming in under $150, it's a tempting offer for those looking to get a good deal ahead of the Black Friday rush and the holidays.

If you're in the market for a new telescope, but this deal isn't quite right for you, be sure to check out our guides to the best telescopes, budget telescopes under $500 and telescopes for beginners.



Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was $219.95 now $149.99 at Amazon US Save 32% ($70) on a powerful telescope, well suited to beginners. It features a 127mm aperture, a sturdy aluminum tripod, a German equatorial mount and accessories including two eyepieces and a Barlow lens.

Image 1 of 3 The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ on a tripod in front of some long grass with an overcast skyline in the background. (Image credit: Russ Swan) (Image credit: Russ Swan) (Image credit: Russ Swan)

This telescope is a no-frills model and is designed to have plenty of light-gathering power while still being lightweight and portable enough to be something that can be taken on road trips or even just into the garden. Celestron is a market leader when it comes to telescopes and the sizable aperture along with the tripod, mount and a two-year warranty make it an attractive option for a serious beginner, especially now with the discount.

The accessories it comes with are a bonus at this price point too. The finderscope is lightweight and of good quality, the 20mm eyepiece gives sharp views and the tripod is sturdy. We did find that the 4mm eyepiece isn't entirely practical, the finderscope could be better placed and some plastic parts can feel cheap, but on the whole, at 32% off, this is a good option for anyone starting off in astronomy and wanting good views on a budget.

Key features: 127mm aperture, 1000mm focal length, aluminum tripod, German equatorial mount, 20mm and 4mm eyepieces, finderscope, a Barlow lens, free download of astronomy software and a two-year warranty.

Price history: Over the last few years, this telescope has consistently retailed for above $160 and despite fluctuating, it has often gone for around the $200 mark. This is the lowest price since the start of summer and one of the lowest we've seen for years.

Price comparison: Amazon: $149.95 | Walmart: $189.95 | Best Buy: N/A

Reviews consensus: Rated as something best suited to serious beginners, it has a large aperture, a good-quality mount and tripod but some of the accessories don't live up to the usual Celestron quality and you may have to look at separate accessories to maximize this telescope's potential. Nevertheless, you can achieve good views for a low price.

Space: ★★★

✅ Buy it if: You don't have much astronomy experience but you're hoping to see night sky targets clearly on a budget. This is also good if you want to take it on the go.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a serious astronomer or if you're new to astronomy but have deeper pockets.

