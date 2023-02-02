Save $127 on the Celestron NexStar 5SE computerized telescope

If you're looking for a telescope that offers an easy-to-use and fun stargazing experience with clear views, then a $127 saving on the Celestron NexStar 5SE could be just what you're looking for.

The $127 discount (opens in new tab) is a big saving and means that this telescope is now at a lower price than it has been recently. Being a fully computerized telescope, it's ideal for those who want to jump straight into astronomy and see some amazing night sky targets. Thanks to the fully automated go-to mount, it's well suited to newcomers and those wanting a hassle-free experience. If this isn't quite what you're looking for we also have guides for the best telescopes for beginners and best telescope deals.

Celestron's line of Nexstar telescopes are a reliable way for stargazing novice's to enjoy a computerized experience. In fact, the Celestron Nexstar 8SE, which is a more comprehensive model, features in our best telescopes for deep space guide. We also have a guide for the best telescopes on the market, which is worth checking out, but if you want to know more about the specs and deal on offer here, keep reading on.

There's a lot to like about this telescope, but what is it exactly that makes it worth getting? Well, let's get into the specs. Most importantly it has good optics. It features a five-inch aperture which allows lots of light to pass through, making deep-sky objects like nebulas and distant star clusters visible.

If you're new or looking for a hassle-free experience then this is ideal for you as the fully automated go-to mount locates and tracks night sky targets for you. This telescope features a database of approximately 40,000 night sky targets, so you'll always have something to look out for.

Not just deep-sky targets are visible though but good views of the moon and planets are also available with this Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. For your peace of mind, it comes with a 2-year US warranty so you know you're getting the usual Celestron quality you'd expect and set-up only takes a few minutes so it's ideal if you want to get straight to stargazing.

At a time when a lot of people are looking to save where they can, $127 off the Celestron NexStar 5SE (opens in new tab) is a huge saving. If you're looking for a telescope, regardless of experience, this discount could be exactly what you're looking for, for a hassle-free stargazing experience.

