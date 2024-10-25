The Celestron NexStar 130 SLT is nearly $200 off ahead of Black Friday

The Celestron NexStar 130 SLT is a computerized telescope, designed to be used on the go, and is now its lowest price in nearly two years ahead of Black Friday in late November. Celestron's NexStar line of telescopes makes multiple entries in our best telescopes guide, so this telescope has plenty of pedigree too.

Save over $180 on the Celestron NexStar 130 SLT and get its lowest price in nearly two years when you grab it on Amazon.

This telescope offers plenty to both budding and seasoned astronomers alike. It's computerized design means it comes with a database of over 4000 night sky targets including star clusters, galaxies, nebulas and more, which it can automatically pinpoint and track, giving its user a fulfilling and hassle-free experience. It also comes with a 130mm aperture, giving it plenty of light-gathering ability so objects are easy to spot and it comes with a range of accessories (we'll go into detail below) to enhance your session. If it turns out this telescope isn't quite right for you, it also comes with a two-year U.S. warranty, so you've got a safety net if you end up unsure about this scope.

If you want to check out more great astronomy options and discounts ahead of Black Friday, take a look through our guides to telescope deals, budget telescopes under $500 and the best early Black Friday space deals.

Celestron NexStar 130 SLT: was $639.95 now $454.54 at Amazon US Save over $180 on a computerized telescope that offers plenty of light-gathering ability, the ability to automatically locate and track 4000 targets and it comes with a portable design and a range of accessories. The accessories include a tripod, single-arm fork, two eyepieces (20mm and 9mm), a finderscope and star diagonal. Note: You must apply the $30 coupon to get the maximum discount.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our early Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 1 The Celestron NexStar 130 SLT in black alongside its accessories on a white background. (Image credit: Celestron)

Along with its large aperture, the computerized and portable design, and the $180 plus discount, the Celestron NexStar 130 SLT comes with a range of accessories. For your money, you get a tripod and single arm fork, an accessory tray, two eyepieces (20mm and 9mm), star diagonal and a finderscope. All of this means you get added comfort when using the telescope, added viewing power and as it's designed to be portable, it can be taken with you on road trips or even to the back garden so these accessories can be used with the telescope on the go.

Black Friday is around the corner, November 29 to be exact, and now is a great time to scope out a bargain on your next telescope. By deal hunting now, you can beat the rush of the annual sales event and you don't risk deals worth getting expiring and not returning over Black Friday. As this is the lowest price we've seen in nearly two years, we think this is a deal worth considering if you're in the market for a quality telescope from a reliable manufacturer that offers an interactive and hassle-free stargazing experience.

Key features: 130mm aperture, automatic locating and tracking of objects, a two-year warranty, a database of over 4000 objects, a tripod, finderscope, accessory tray, two eyepieces (20mm and 9mm), $180 plus discount.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: Over the last two years, we've seen this telescope retail regularly for as much as the 'before price' in this deal. It has been on offer for around $500 too but this deal represents pretty good value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $454.54 | Walmart: $639.95 | Best Buy: N/A

✅ Buy it if: You want a telescope that you can take on the go, will locate and track targets automatically and you want to beat the Black Friday rush and save big while doing so.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a telescope that competes with the very best on the market or you don't like to use technology while stargazing.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.