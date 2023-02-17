Binoculars deal spotted: 34% off Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42

If you're looking for a new pair of binoculars to use outdoors and on-the-go then why not grab the Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42, now that they're over $71 off.

The discount of over $71 means you get 34% off (opens in new tab) these binoculars, which are likable even without this big saving. When it comes to binoculars, Celestron is a name you can rely on. In fact, they have numerous entries into our best binoculars guide, including more powerful options of these binoculars on sale. One important thing to note is stock is running low, so if you want them, make sure you get them.

For your money, you're getting a well-built pair of binoculars that feature good quality optics - you can check out the specs below. They're ideal for outdoor use due to their waterproof and fog proof design and are well suited for spotting wildlife, hunting, sports watching and more. It's worth remembering that binoculars are often a cost effective alternative to the best telescopes, even when you find the best telescope deals and especially when you check out the best binoculars deals.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 Binoculars was $209.95 now $138.28 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save over $71 on a pair of binoculars well suited to outdoor use. For your money you get extra-low dispersion glass, fully multi-coated lenses, phase coated Bak4 prisms, a water and fog proof design and accessories. Lens cap, eyepiece rain guard, neck strap and carry case are included for your money. Note: Stock is low so you'll have to act fast if you want this deal.

Big savings aside (remember it's , you can't go wrong with these Celestron binoculars as they offer genuine quality and good value for money. Above all else, they feature good optics. You get extra low dispersion glass along with fully multi-coated lenses along with Bak4 prisms to partner a 42mm aperture and eight times magnification, giving you crisp and clear views of terrestrial objects or even the night sky.

They're well designed too, so using them outdoors is no issue. Both waterproof and fog proof, you can use them problem-free no matter the weather. A rubber armor exterior also features for a comfortable grip and durable design. The twist-up eyecups add to the comfort for users too.

If you're wanting accessories too, then you'll like these binoculars too. Amazon say objective lens caps, eyepiece rainguard, neckstrap, carrying case, lens cloth, and an instruction manual are all included with the purchase. Remember though, stock is running low so if you want to save over $71 (opens in new tab) then you'll have to act quickly.

