Save over $70 on this Celestron 70AZ LT telescope kit

If you're looking for an out-of-this-world telescope deal then you're in luck as you can get this Celestron AstroMaster70AZ LT refractor telescope kit with a discount of over $70 at Walmart.

The discount of over $70 is a pretty sizable saving, especially considering the already-low price point. As it's a telescope kit there's a range of accessories included to enhance your stargazing experience, adding to the value for the money you pay. We like this telescope a lot, in fact, it features in our guide for the best budget telescopes under $500 and best telescopes for kids .

Telescope deals worth getting might be a little harder to find than usual but can find some of the very best telescopes on the market reduced in price. It's also a great time to be picking up some great telescopes for beginners for less too, and the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT refractor falls into that category.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope: was $129.95, now $58 at Walmart. Save over $70 on a refractor telescope kit that offers plenty at a low price point. You can read our review of it to see what we think of it, in-depth. This scope features a 70mm aperture, a 900mm focal length and accessories including eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) and a finderscope as well as a tripod, a smartphone adapter, a panning handle and a free download of stargazing software to help you pinpoint your targets.

So we rate this telescope very highly, but why exactly is that? The money you save is one thing but what makes this telescope worth getting in its own right? Well, its 70mm aperture and 900mm focal length means plenty of light passes through the scope so you get natural-looking views of the moon and planets, without the issue of false color.

It's ideal for those without much previous stargazing experience, largely due to its easy-to-use design. There are no complicated extras or technology to worry about and as it's a telescope kit, you do get useful accessories for your money. Two eyepieces to enhance your experience, a red dot finderscope, a sturdy steel tripod as well as a smartphone adapter, Bluetooth remote and a panning handle are included.

Grabbing over $70 off is a pretty good deal and considering you get the usual quality of build you'd expect from Celestron telescopes, clear views of the moon and other planets and there's a range of accessories on offer. Grabbing a telescope of this quality at this price point is difficult to pass up, especially at a time when many people are looking to save where they can, so if you are looking for the perfect gift, or to get into astronomy, this could be what you're looking for.

