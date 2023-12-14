Save 33% on this Christmas beginner telescope deal

This holiday season, you can save 33% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope and you can get it in time for Christmas when you order it on Amazon. We like this telescope a lot and it features in our best budget telescopes under $500 guide.

Grab the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope for just $126.65 (33% off) on Amazon.

The 33% discount is a sizable saving as it means the telescope is over $60 off. If you want a closer look at why we rate this telescope so much, you can check out our Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ review. In essence, it's a telescope that's well suited to budding and novice astronomers as it's simple to use, features good optics, comes in at a low price point and offers good value, especially with the added accessories. Views of the moon and planets are where this telescope excels thanks to its focal length.

If you're looking for more top skywatching content, we would recommend checking out our best telescopes, telescope deals and best cameras for astrophotography guides.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Refractor Telescope: was $189.95, now $126.65 on Amazon. Save 33% (over $60) on this telescope, well suited for beginners and kids alike. It features a 70mm objective lens diameter, so objects appear bright enough to see thanks to the light that passes through and fully-coated glass optics, so they're clear enough to see too. It also features a 900mm focal length and an adjustable tripod, two eyepieces, a panning handle, a red dot finderscope and a free download of Starry Night Basic Edition software.

You get a lot of telescope for this price point, and it's worth considering if you're looking to try your hand at astronomy or inspire a budding astronomer. the 70mm objective lens diameter is large enough to allow enough light to pass through so images are bright enough to see, while the fully-coated glass optics mean they're clear enough to see too. It also comes with an adjustable tripod, so viewing is made comfortable and easy.

There's also a good number of accessories that come with the telescope. You get a red dot finderscope, two eyepieces (10mm and 20mm) and star diagonal and a free download of Starry Night Software — a highly rated astronomy software system. Most importantly, if you do order this now, you'll get it in time for Christmas.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Key specs: A 70mm objective lens diameter, a 900mm focal length, fully-coated glass optics, a red dot finderscope, a star diagonal, two eyepieces (10 and 20mm) and an adjustable tripod. You can get it in time for Christmas if you order now and it's 33% off.

Buy if: You're looking to buy a telescope for either a young stargazer or a novice astronomer and you want it in time for Christmas.

Don't buy if: Your budget stretches a lot further and you want a higher spec model or you're buying for someone who already has a bit of experience with astronomy.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you then we would recommend either the Celestron Inspire 100AZ as it's the best budget telescope for astrophotography, in our opinion. Or, the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ as we think it's the best overall budget telescope under $500.