Save $320 on the Canon 6D Mark II and EF 24-105mm f/4L II lens

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a full-frame DSLR camera that was released in 2017 and now the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is $320 off at Walmart (opens in new tab).

It is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Canon 6D, with improved features that appeal to both amateur and professional photographers. We took a closer look at the camera in our Canon EOS 6D Mark II review and gave it four out of five stars, we like it so much that it also features in our Best DSLR cameras and Best cameras for astrophotography buying guides.

First, let's talk about the camera's build quality. The Canon 6D Mark II has a solid construction, with a magnesium alloy body that feels durable and sturdy. It is also weather-sealed, which makes it resistant to dust and water, making it suitable for outdoor photography. The camera's grip is comfortable and ergonomic, and its buttons and dials are well-placed and easy to access. You can pick this up a Canon 6D Mark II for $1869.95 (opens in new tab).

One of the most significant upgrades from the Canon EOS 6D is the 6D Mark II autofocus system. It features a 45-point all-cross-type AF system that covers a wide area of the frame. This autofocus system is fast, accurate and responsive, making it ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects or shooting in low-light conditions. However, it should be noted that the AF system is a relic of its time. The points are heavily focused in the center with few points on the left or right. Additionally, the camera's Dual Pixel CMOS AF system works exceptionally well when shooting video, making it one of the best cameras for vlogging.

The Canon 6D Mark II features a 26.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that delivers stunning image quality. The camera produces sharp, detailed images with accurate colors, even in challenging lighting conditions. Its ISO range of 100-40000 (expandable to 102400) allows photographers to shoot in low light without compromising image quality. Although the image quality is above average the dynamic range, which is the ability of the camera to take detailed photos in light and dark regions isn’t the best.

Another notable feature of the Canon 6D Mark II is its vari-angle touchscreen LCD. The 3-inch LCD screen is bright and clear, and its articulating design allows for shooting from a variety of angles, including overhead and ground-level shots. The touchscreen interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, allowing for quick adjustments to settings.

In terms of performance, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II excels in both still photography and video. It can shoot up to 6.5 frames per second in continuous shooting mode and can capture Full HD video at up to 60 frames per second. These capabilities are very low especially since Canon’s modern-day mirrorless cameras has a lot more continuous shooting capabilities. However, it should be noted that at this price point and the additional lenses you get with this deal (you save $320 (opens in new tab)) this camera is good value. The camera's built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity allow for easy sharing and remote control of the camera too.

Overall, the Canon 6D Mark II is an excellent camera for both amateur and professional photographers. Its solid construction, fast and accurate autofocus system, and stunning image quality make it a top choice for those looking for a full-frame DSLR camera. The camera's vari-angle touchscreen LCD and Dual Pixel CMOS AF system also make it a great choice for vloggers and videographers. The only downside is its price, which may be a bit steep for some photographers. However, for those willing to invest in quality, the Canon 6D Mark II is definitely worth considering.