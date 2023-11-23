Black Friday Drone Deal: Save 50% on this Holy Stone HS720G

If you've ever wanted to see the world from the skies, a camera drone is the perfect way to do it and this Holy Stone HS720G is a fantastic place to start. With this drone at your command, you can capture 4K video and pictures, giving you an aerial perspective most people can only dream of.

The Holy Stone HS720G camera drone is a great piece of kit, ideal for beginners but still powerful with it. In our Holy Stone HS720G drone review we were impressed by just how easy it was to use, and that, despite its pocket-friendly price-point, it sports GPS as standard.

The HS720G is a good deal at the best of times but at over $200 off, this Black Friday offer makes it a must-have for any would-be drone fliers.

Holy Stone HS720G Drone was $427.99 now $209.99 from Amazon Save $218 on this well-equipped entry-level drone. Despite the price, it boasts a 4K camera, GPS, automatic take-off, smartphone connectivity, altitude hold, and more. Battery life runs up to 26 minutes which will give you plenty of flying time. Plus, if you're new to drones it's easy to get to grips with.



Don't want to spend thousands on a flying powerhouse that you may never get to grips with? The Holy Stone HS720G is the perfect way to get into the wonderful world of drones.

It's powerful and portable, with a fold-up design and a free case so you can take it anywhere. And unlike some other beginner-level models, it comes complete with a 4K capable camera. Want to record the world from the air? The HS720G is on the job.

With its smartphone integration, you can watch live from a drone's eye-view and don't worry about it going awry. It boasts a suite of safety features, including Emergency Stop, Smart Return to Home, One Key Return and more, all to ensure that it won't end up lost on some roof somewhere.

And, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you don't have to worry about breaking the bank. This really is a great deal for any would-be drone fliers.

Key Specs: The Holy Stone HS720G is a well-equipped entry-level drone with a suite of user-friendly features. It can capture video in 4K & 1080p at 30 fps / 60 fps respectively. And it'll snap 3840 x 2160 4K photos.

The HS720G is 305 x 230 x 63 mm unfolded and 164 x 90 x 63 mm folded which, coupled with its 377 g weight, makes it extremely portable. Battery life is up 26 minutes which is plenty for short to mid-length flights, though you can buy extra batteries. And it transmits video (with 5Ghz wifi) up to an impressive 1640 ft / 500 m.

The transmitter range is even higher at 3277 ft, and it includes a host of safety features including GPS, smart return to home, altitude hold and more. This may be a budget model but Holy Stone hasn't skimped on its features.

Consensus: As we noted in our Holy Stone 720G drone review, it's a cheap and well-designed beginner drone, and with this deal, it's got even cheaper.

Buy if: You're new to drone-flying and are looking for a great entry-level mode, or just want something you can take on the go and, also, afford to crash.

Don't buy if: You're looking for an absolute powerhouse of a drone or are trading up from another entry-level drone.

Alternative models: The DJI Mavic 3 Pro is a top-tier drone, sporting three cameras and a flight time of up to 43 minutes. If you're upgrading from a lower-spec drone, and have the $2000 asking price, this is a great pick.

Or if you want something between the Mavic and the Holy Stone, the DJI Avata Pro-View Combo is a a great mid-level drone. And, thanks to Black Friday, you can snag it for 30% off at Amazon, now just $999.99.

