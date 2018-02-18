Hasbro Unveils Epic Jabba's Sail Barge Toy for 'Star Wars' Fans by HasLab

NEW YORK — Hasbro has just unveiled its largest "Star Wars" toy ever: a giant version of Jabba the Hutt's Sail Barge.

Jabba's Sail Barge (the Khetanna) from Hasbro's Vintage Collection is the first epic toy creation under Hasbro's crowdfunding platform HasLab, which the company launched Saturday (Feb. 17) here at Toy Fair. Like other crowdfunding sites, HasLab is a platform that allows fans to back projects in return for the final product when it's ready. Hasbro will only make Jabba's Sail Barge if it gets at least 5,000 backers by April 3. The playset, which costs $499.99, is available for pre-order at the website (www.hasbrolab.com) only during that 45-day period, so you'll have to b

ack it by that deadline if you want to get your hands on it. As of today (Feb. 18), 729 people have backed the Jabba's Sail Barge project with 44 days to go. [Hasbro's New "Star Wars" Toys for 2018 in Photos]

Hasbro's largest "Star Wars" toy ever, The Vintage Collection Jabba's Sail Barge, is the first creation under its HasLab crowdfunding initiative. (Image credit: Hasbro)

If enough "Star Wars" fans back Jabba's Sail Barge, what will they get?

The giant version of Jabba's Sail Barge is huge: It's 4 feet long, 14 inches wide and stands 17 inches tall. It features three separate levels to fit Hasbro's 3.75-inch line of Star Wars action figures, and comes with a Jabba the Hutt figure.

Panels along one full side of the playset is removable, allowing access to some areas of the Khetanna (like the cockpit and a jail cell) that fans didn't see when the ship first appeared in "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of Jedi." It will also feature cloth sails and a smuggler's compartment for hiding all sorts of elicit goods. [The Greatest "Star Wars" Villains of All Time]

The final version of the toy will come with detailed packaging and "Jabba’s Sail Barge (The Khetanna): Behind The Workbench," a 64-page booklet that will go "behind the scenes of the design and development of the actual Sail Barge film set piece and Hasbro toy and includes set photos, product blueprints, interviews, and more," according to a Hasbro product description.

Hasbro unveiled a prototype of the giant Jabba's Sail Barge toy at the 2018 Toy Fair in New York on Feb. 17, 2018. (Image credit: Tariq Malik/Space.com)

Hasbro showcased a prototype of Jabba's Sail Barge at Toy Fair. At first glance, the toy is sizeable. "Star Wars" fans will need to set aside a coffee table or other comparable space to display or play with the toy. It also looks sturdy enough to handle regular play by kids acting out their favorite "Star Wars" scenes.

So, there you have it. Hasbro's biggest "Star Wars" toy ever, and it's just one of a ton of new "Star Wars" toys unveiled by the company on Saturday. Our sister site Newsarama has a slideshow of more Hasbro "Star Wars" figures coming this year. The deadline to pre-order Jabba's Sail Barge from the HasLab website ends on April 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST (0359 April 4 GMT).

