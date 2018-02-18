Hasbro Unveils New 'Star Wars' for 2018 at Toy Fair (Photos)

'Star Wars' Wearable Tech

Hasbro has a new line of toys being released this year that will help fans recreate classic moments from the 'Star Wars' saga as well as create new moments from Solo: A 'Star Wars' Story. Check them out in photos here.

Shown here is a Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set with Han Solo, which brings a new technological side to play. Using Force Link technology, more than 30 compatible toys will come alive with sound effects and phrases.

Jabba's Sail Barge

Hasbro's largest "Star Wars" toy ever, The Vintage Collection Jabba's Sail Barge, is the first creation under its HasLab crowdfunding initiative.

Meet the Khetanna

Jabba's Sail Barge will be 4 feet long, 14 inches wide and 17 inches tall. It's a monster Star Wars playset for sure.

Inside Jabba's Sail Barge

Inside the barge are a series of rooms on three levels. They include Jabba's lounge, a kitchen, jail cell, cockpit and upper deck.

Sail Barge Close-Up

The cockpit, kitchen and jail cell of Jabba's Sail Barge are areas not often seen by Star Wars fans.

Hasbro Jabba's Sail Barge Prototype

Hasbro unveiled a prototype of the giant Jabba's Sail Barge toy at the 2018 Toy Fair in New York on Feb. 17, 2018.

Chewbacca

Designed for fans 4 years and up, this Chewbacca figure works with the Force Link technology, bringing Chewie to life.

Luke Skywalker

Designed for fans 4 years and up, this Luke Skywalker figure, from The Force Awakens is connected with the Force Link technology, speaking phrases Skywalker is known for. Figurines that work with the Force Link tech are 3.75-inches tall.

K-2SO

Designed for fans 4 years and older, this K-2SO figure comes loaded with the Force Link technology. Each Force Link figure features five points of articulation and unique battle accessories.

Maz Kanata

Designed for fans 4 years and older, the Maz Kanata figure, the more than 1,000 year old bar owner in the Star Wars saga, also works with the Force Link technology.

Qi-ra

Designed for fans 4 years and up, Qi-ra is another of the Force Link technology connected figures.