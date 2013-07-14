Best Space Photos of the Week - July 14, 2013

Canadian Stars

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a photo of the Milky Way above Rice Lake, Keene, Ontario, Canada, taken before moonrise on a night in June 2013. [See More Images]

Giant Baby Attacks Telescope

A trick of perspective makes it seem as though this child is much bigger than this 1.8-meter Auxiliary Telescope, part of the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile. ESO Astronomer Julien Girard took this photo of his daughter Maëlle during a family day at Paranal Observatory. [See More Images]

Beyond the Rim of Sunlight

A patch of reflected sunlight gleams off the Earth's oceans in this view from the International Space Station by an Expedition 36 astronaut captured on July 4. A Russian Soyuz spacecraft is seen docked at top, with a large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator far below. [See More Images]

Comet Pan-STARRS Cuts Like a Knife In Amazing Photo

Comet Pan-STARRS slices through the night sky like a bright blade of light in this stunning image by an amateur astronomer. [Read the Full Story]

Space Photos by Astronaut Karen Nyberg (Image Gallery)

Expedition 36 crew member Karen Nyberg demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero-g conditions on the International Space Station. Video released July 9, 2013. [See More Images]

Milky Way Magic Captured Over Rural Maine (Photos)

A veteran astrophotographer in Maine took advantage of a clear night sky in rural Maine to capture two beautiful images of our host galaxy, the Milky Way. [Read the Full Story]

Astronaut Hygiene: How to Wash Your Hair In Space (Video)

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg has recorded a video guide for how to wash your hair in space. See how no-rinse shampoo, towel and planning equals good zero-gravity hair care. [Watch the video]

Roswell 'UFO' Anniversary Gets a Google Doodle

Any space fan should visit Google.com today. The search engine is commemorating the 66th anniversary of the "UFO" incident in Roswell, N.M., with a quirky alien doodle game. [Read the Full Story]

Amazing Space Photos: Italian Astronaut Luca Parmitano's Orbital Images

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano is snapping amazing photos of Earth from space and what life is like aboard the International Space Station. As a European Space Agency astronaut, Parmitano is a flight engineer with the station's Expedition 36/37 crew and arrived at the outpost in May 2013. [See More Images]

Images: See The 'Hidden Universe' in IMAX 3D

The 3D production "Hidden Universe" will be released in IMAX® theatres and giant-screen cinemas around the globe. The film is produced by the Australian production company December Media in association with Film Victoria, Swinburne University of Technology, MacGillivray Freeman Films and ESO. [See More Images]

Photos: NASA Rockets Launch on Fourth of July

Two suborbital rockets were successfully launched 15 seconds apart on July 4, 2013 from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility. [See More Images]