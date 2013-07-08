Images: See The 'Hidden Universe' in IMAX 3D

Hidden Universe 3D Poster

December Media/Film Victoria/Swinburne University of Technology/MacGillivray Freeman Films/ESO

The 3D production "Hidden Universe" will be released in IMAX® theatres and giant-screen cinemas around the globe. The film is produced by the Australian production company December Media in association with Film Victoria, Swinburne University of Technology, MacGillivray Freeman Films and ESO.

Carina Nebula in 'Hidden Universe'

The cosmic glow of the Carina Nebula as seen in a stunning 3D reconstruction in "Hidden Universe." The Carina Nebula contains two of the most massive and luminous stars in our galaxy, the Milky Way. The original image was taken by ESO's Very Large Telescope.

Mars in 'Hidden Universe'

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/ESO

3D flyover of the Earth-like landscape of the Red Planet, as seen in "Hidden Universe." The original data were retrieved by the Mars Orbiter.

Helix Nebula in 'Hidden Universe'

ESO/VISTA/J. Emerson

The Helix Nebula is 700 light-years away from Earth, but appears before audiences' eyes in reconstructed 3D in "Hidden Universe." The original image was taken by ESO's VISTA Telescope.

Interior of the Very Large Telescope in 'Hidden Universe'

Russell Scott/ESO

The interior of one of the Very Large Telescope enclosures, as seen in "Hidden Universe."

ALMA Antennas in 'Hidden Universe'

Russell Scott/ESO

ALMA antennas as seen in the 3D production "Hidden Universe."

Filming 'Hidden Universe' in Chile

Malcolm Ludgate/ESO

Malcolm Ludgate, Director of Photography for "Hidden Universe," filming ALMA in Chile's arid Atacama Desert.

A Motion Sequence Filmed for 'Hidden Universe'

Lisa Germany/ESO

Malcolm Ludgate, Director of Photography for "Hidden Universe," filming a motion sequence in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Mars-Like Landscape of Chile's Atacama Desert

Lisa Germany/ESO

The Mars-like landscape of Chile's Atacama Desert offers clear skies that are perfect for astronomers to study the universe, as seen in "Hidden Universe."