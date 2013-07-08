Amazing Space Photos: Italian Astronaut Luca Parmitano's Orbital Images

Luca Parmitano: Mount Etna Eruption

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this stunning photo of Mount Etna’s eruption as seen from the ISS on Nov. 8, 2013. “Etna’s eruption as seen today,” he tweeted.

Luca Parmitano Dons ‘The Wrong Trousers’ in Cool Twitter Pic

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this cool photo of himself while aboard the ISS on Nov. 8, 2013. “’The Wrong Trousers’ Come Wallace & Gromit,” he tweeted.

Luca Parmitano: Roter Kamm Impact Crater

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this stunning photo of the Roter Kamm impact crater. “Roter Kamm impact crater: South Africa meets Mars!” He tweeted while aboard the ISS on Oct. 24, 2013.

Luca Parmitano Jokes Around Aboard the ISS

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this goofy photo while aboard the ISS on Oct. 28, 2013. “Oh no! One more!” He tweeted.

Luca Parmitano: Canary Islands

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this great shot of the Canary Islands while aboard the ISS on Nov. 3, 2013. “The volcanic nature of the Canaries is evident here,” he tweeted.

Italian Astronaut Luca Parmitano: Shutterbug

NASA

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano is snapping amazing photos of Earth from space and what life is like aboard the International Space Station. As a European Space Agency astronaut, Parmitano is a flight engineer with the station's Expedition 36/37 crew and arrived at the outpost in May 2013.



See some of Parmitano's amazing photos shared via NASA, ESA and Twitter, where Parmitano writes as @Astro_Luca.



FIRST STOP: A Sandstorm in Saudi Arabia

A Sandstorm in Saudi Arabia

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this stunning photo of a sandstorm in Saudi Arabia from the ISS on June 13, 2013.

Atolls of French Polynesia From ISS

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this stunning photo of the atolls of French Polynesia in the middle of the Pacific, taken from the International Space Station. Tweet released June 24, 2013.

Dry Lake in Anatolya

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this stunning photo of Anatolya taken from the International Space Station. “I flew over this dry lake in Anatolya as a young fighter pilot…,” he tweeted.

Amazon Rainforest Rivers

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this stunning photo of over the Amazon from the ISS on June 13, 2013. “Amazon Rainforest rivers end their course in the Atlantic at sunset.” he tweeted.

Sicily From the ISS

Astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted this stunning photo of Sicily from the ISS on June 9, 2013. “This sight caught me by surprise… I turned, and there it was.” he tweeted.