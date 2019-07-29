Space can be a wondrous place, and we've got the pictures to prove it! Take a look at our favorite pictures from space here, and if you're wondering what happened today in space history don't miss our awesome On This Day in Space video show here!

SPECULOOS Spots a Strange Galaxy

(Image credit: ESO/SPECULOOS Team/E. Jehin)

Monday, July 29, 2019: The oddly shaped galaxy Centaurus A glistens in deep space in this view from the European Space Agency's new SPECULOOS observatory in Chile. This was one of the "first light" images from SPECULOOS (which stands for "Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars"). Centaurus A, also known as NGC 5128, is one of the brightest objects in the night sky of the Southern Hemisphere. It's located 11 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Centaurus. Astronomers believe that Centaurus A was once an elliptical galaxy that collided with a small spiral galaxy, and that this collision is responsible for the galaxy's irregular shape. — Hanneke Weitering

SpaceX Aces Another Landing

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Friday, July 26, 2019: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket touches down on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida after launching a Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. The rocket lifted off yesterday at 6:01 p.m. EDT (2201 GMT) and delivered the cargo craft into orbit before returning to Earth. More than 5,000 lbs. (2,268 kilograms) of crew supplies and science experiments were packed inside the Dragon, which is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Saturday. — Hanneke Weitering

Milky Way Sparkles Over 'Quantum of Solace' Hotel

Thursday, July 25, 2019: The colorful core of the Milky Way sparkles above the European Southern Observatory's Residencia, a building featured in the James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" that was destroyed in a dramatic explosion (with the help of computer graphics, not real explosives). Residencia houses astronomers and other visitors at the Paranal Observatory in Chile, which is home to the Very Large Telescope Array and several other telescope facilities. — Hanneke Weitering



Curiosity Rover Spotted from Space

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Wednesday, July 24, 2019: Can you spot the rover in this photo of Mars? NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) snapped this view of the Curiosity rover from space as it passed over a region known as "Woodland Bay." The rover is currently scaling a mountain called Aeolis Mons (also known as Mount Sharp), a 3-mile-high (5 kilometers) peak at the center of Gale Crater. MRO captured the image using its High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on May 31. — Hanneke Weitering



Smoke Meets Storms Over Russia

(Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

Tuesday, July 23, 2019: Plumes of smoke from wildfires mix with a swirling storm system over Russia in this view from NASA's Earth Observatory. The natural-color image was created using data collected from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument on the Suomi NPP satellite on Monday (July 21). In the regions of Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Buryatia, the largest wildfires had burned more than 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) by Tuesday, according to NASA. — Hanneke Weitering



Astronauts Approach the International Space Station

(Image credit: NASA)

Monday, July 22, 2019: The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft approaches the International Space Station carrying three new Expedition 60 crewmembers. NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Skvortsov lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Saturday (July 20), on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and arrived at the orbiting laboratory about six hours later. — Hanneke Weitering



Soyuz Stands Ready for Launch

(Image credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA)

Friday, July 19, 2019: A Soyuz rocket that will launch three people to the International Space Station on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing tomorrow (July 20) stands tall on the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Skvortsov will lift off at 12:28 p.m. EDT (1628 GMT), kicking off a six-month mission as crewmembers of Expeditions 60 and 61. — Hanneke Weitering



Lunar Eclipse Over Jordan

(Image credit: Zaid Abbadi)

Thursday, July 18, 2019: The full moon of July, also known as the Thunder Moon, passed through Earth's shadow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (July 16-17). Astrophotographer Zaid Abbadi captured the partial lunar eclipse from Amman, Jordan, and created this composite image showing the moon's path across the sky as its surface gradually darkened in the Earth's shadow. — Hanneke Weitering



Washington Celebrates Apollo 11

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Wednesday, July 17, 2019: A full-size projection of NASA's Saturn V rocket lit up the Washington Monument in honor of the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 moon mission yesterday (July 16). The Saturn V rocket, which launched the astronauts to the moon, was 363 feet (111 meters) tall, and its projection spans about two-thirds of the height of the 555-foot (169 m) Washington Monument. — Hanneke Weitering



Apollo 11 Rocket Goes Supersonic

(Image credit: NASA)

Tuesday, July 16, 2019: The Saturn V rocket carrying three Apollo 11 astronauts to the moon soars behind an American flag shortly after lifting off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. As the rocket broke the sound barrier, a ring of vapor formed around the rocket's second stage. Today is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 mission, which landed the first astronauts on the moon on July 20, 1969. — Hanneke Weitering



Lightning and Star Trails

Friday, July 12, 2019: A long-exposure photo of lightning storms seen from space makes Earth look like it's scattered with fluffy bits of dryer lint. Meanwhile, Earth's city lights streak across the land below, an effect caused by both the Earth's rotation and the swift orbit of the International Space Station, where NASA astronaut Christina Koch captured this image. In the background, star trails circle around Polaris, the North Star. — Hanneke Weitering



ExoMars Rover Camera Meets Martian Meteorite

(Image credit: ESA)

Thursday, July 11, 2019: The Close-Up Imager (CLUPI) camera set to launch on the European Space Agency's ExoMars rover in 2020 gets ready for its Mars mission by studying a Martian meteorite on Earth. Named "Exhibit 0102.226," the meteorite was discovered in Oman in 2001. Scientists at ESA's ESTEC technology center in the Netherlands loaned the space rock from the Natural History Museum in Bern, Switzerland, to calibrate the instrument before it goes to the Red Planet. — Hanneke Weitering



Airglow and the Moon

Tuesday, July 10, 2019: The moon lights up the star-filled night sky as an effect called "airglow" gives Earth's atmosphere a subtle green glow in this photo taken by an astronaut at the International Space Station. This green luminescence is the result of interactions between atmospheric particles and ultraviolet radiation coming from the sun. — Hanneke Weitering



NASA's Mobile Launcher Gets Soaked

(Image credit: Kim Shiflett/NASA)

Tuesday, July 9, 2019: An enormous burst of water gushes over Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a water flow test at its new mobile launcher. The launch tower will support the upcoming flights of NASA's new Space Launch System megarocket for the first Artemis moon mission. About 400,000 gallons of water poured onto the mobile launcher during this test, which took place on July 2. — Hanneke Weitering



Solar Prominences Appear at Totality

(Image credit: ESA/CESAR)

Monday, July 8, 2019: During the total solar eclipse last Tuesday (July 2), bright-pink solar prominences became visible around the sun's atmosphere as the moon blocked its bright surface from view. These prominences are made of tangled magnetic field lines that hold on to plasma in the sun's chromosphere, and the features can extend all the way out into the sun's corona. Prominences are only visible during a total solar eclipse, when the brightest part of the sun is blocked from view by Earth's moon. — Hanneke Weitering



The sun's corona

(Image credit: ESA/CESAR)

Friday, July 5, 2019: Details of the sun's brilliant corona come to light during the total solar eclipse of July 2 in this composite of polarized images captured from the European Southern Observatory's La Silla Observatory in Chile. The sun's corona, which is only visible during totality, can reveal information about magnetic activity on the surface of the sun. — Hanneke Weitering



Astronauts Celebrate Independence Day in Space

(Image credit: NASA)

Thursday, July 4, 2019: Two NASA astronauts beamed home their holiday wishes from the International Space Station today (July 4). Christina Koch and Nick Hague are the only two Americans currently living off the planet. — Hanneke Weitering



(Image credit: R. Lucchesi/ESO)

Wednesday, July 3, 2019: A total solar eclipse darkens the sky above the La Silla Observatory in Chile in this aerial shot captured via drone during totality. Thousands of spectators had gathered at the observatory to see the eclipse. In the foreground are several of the telescopes that belong to the observatory, while the Andes Mountains provide a breathtaking backdrop. — Hanneke Weitering



Snow-Capped Mountains Seen from Space

(Image credit: NASA)

Monday, July 1, 2019: A photo of Earth taken from the International Space Station reveals the frigid mountain tops of the Andes in South America. Tomorrow (July 2), a total solar eclipse will pass over this mountain range. Parts of Chile and Argentina will get to witness totality, when the moon blocks out the sun entirely, while the rest of South America can see a partial eclipse. — Hanneke Weitering



Mobile Launcher on a Roll

(Image credit: Ben Smegelsky/NASA)

Friday, June 28, 2019: NASA's mobile launcher arrives at NASA's Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for final tests in preparation for its launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and Orion spacecraft. The mobile launcher will be used for the launch of Artemis 1, the first planned mission of NASA's new moon exploration program. It arrived at the pad on June 27 and will remain there for the rest of the summer as NASA gears up for the historic uncrewed test flight around the moon. — Hanneke Weitering



Strawberry Moon Seen from Space

(Image credit: NASA)

Thursday, June 27, 2019: The full moon of June, also known as the Strawberry Moon, looms above Earth's horizon in this photo taken by an astronaut at the International Space Station. The image was captured on June 17 as the space station was orbiting 254 miles (409 kilometers) above the Pacific Ocean northeast of Guam. — Hanneke Weitering



Liftoff of the Falcon Heavy

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Wednesday, June 26, 2019: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket fires its engines for a spectacular nighttime liftoff from NASA's historic launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, which launched early Monday morning, carried payloads for the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program, NASA, NOAA and the Planetary Society. — Hanneke Weitering



Astronauts Return to Earth

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Tuesday, June 25, 2019: A Soyuz crew capsule carrying three crewmembers home from the International Space Station parachuted down to Earth under the first-quarter moon on Monday night (June 24). NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques touched down southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan on the steppe of Kazakhstan at 10:47 p.m. EDT (0247 GMT or 8:47 a.m. local time on June 25). — Hanneke Weitering



'Galaxies With a Chance of Asteroids'

(Image credit: NASA/ESA/STScI/B. Sunnquist/J. Mack)

Monday, June 24, 2019: Several asteroids "photobombed" this Hubble Space Telescope image of galaxies in deep space. The composite shows the curved trails of 20 different asteroids, some of which were undiscovered until they appeared in Hubble's field of view. This picture, which was first originally in 2017, shows the parallel field for the galaxy cluster Abell 370. It is being revisited as part of the European Space Agency's new "Hubble Asteroid Hunter" citizen science project. — Hanneke Weitering



Hubble's 'Hidden Treasure'

Friday, June 21, 2019: Countless stars fill the cosmic void around the irregular galaxy IC 10 in this deep-space image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Located 2.2 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia, IC 10 is the closest known starburst galaxy, or a galaxy that is undergoing rampant formation of new stars. It is a member of the Local Group, a collection of more than 50 galaxies that includes the Milky Way. This image won 10th place in the Hubble Hidden Treasures competition, which called on the public to help sift through Hubble's enormous collection of images to find the most beautiful ones that did not receive the fanfare they deserved. — Hanneke Weitering



'The Boot' Spotted from Space

(Image credit: NASA)

Thursday, June 20, 2019: A new photo of Earth from space offers a clear view of southern Italy, a peninsula commonly referred to as "the boot," and the island of Sicily. The northern part of the country is obstructed by a blanket of clouds that stretches as far as the eye can see. An astronaut at the International Space Station captured this view of Italy as it was passing over the Mediterranean Sea on June 9. At the time, the space station was orbiting at an altitude of 255 miles (410 kilometers), which is more than high enough to be able to see the curvature of the Earth. — Hanneke Weitering



Triple Cubesat Sendoff

(Image credit: NASA)

Wednesday, June 19, 2019: Outside the International Space Station, the Japanese Small Satellite Orbital Deployer ejects three small cubesats into low Earth orbit for the BIRDS-3 mission, which is part of a program to help countries build their first satellites. This batch of cubesats includes Nepal's first satellite, NepaliSat-1, and Sri Lanka's first satellite, Raavana-1. The third is a Japanese cubesat called Uguisu. All three arrived at the space station in April on board a Cygnus cargo spacecraft, and the Expedition 59 crew released them into space on Monday (June 17). — Hanneke Weitering





Happy Anniversary, LRO!

(Image credit: Tom Farrar, Kevin O'Connell/NASA)

Tuesday, June 18, 2019: Ten years ago today, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) soared into space atop an Atlas 5 rocket, together with the agency's Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS). The rocket with the two spacecraft lifted off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on June 18, 2009, at 5:32 p.m. EDT (2132 GMT). LCROSS intentionally crashed into the moon a few months later, but LRO is still going strong today. — Hanneke Weitering



Milky Way Sparkles Over ALMA

Monday, June 17, 2019: The arc of the Milky Way galaxy stretches over the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in northern Chile in this panoramic shot by European Southern Observatory photo ambassador Petr Horálek. Also visible in the night sky here are the Crux constellation (also known as the Southern Cross), located above and to the right of the nearest antenna, and the Carina Nebula, a reddish-pink emission nebula to the right of the Southern Cross. — Hanneke Weitering



A Falcon in the Clouds

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Friday, June 14, 2019: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pierces through a layer of clouds after lifting off in the thick morning fog at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Wednesday (June 12). The rocket successfully delivered three Earth-observing satellites into Earth orbit for the Canadian Space Agency before returning to Earth to stick a landing. — Hanneke Weitering



Cloudy Sunset Seen from Orbit

(Image credit: NASA)

Thursday, June 13, 2019: A sheet of clouds blankets the sky over the Pacific Ocean as light from the setting sun reflects off the surface of the water in this view from the International Space Station. An Expedition 59 astronaut captured this photo on Tuesday (June 11) when the space station was flying into the sunset about 650 miles (1,050 kilometers) off the coast of San Francisco. — Hanneke Weitering



Satellite Flare Over VLT

(Image credit: R. Wesson/ESO)

Wednesday, June 12, 2019: A satellite flare lights up the sky over the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) array on Paranal mountain in Chile in this sparkling image by ESO photo ambassador Roger Wesson. The four main unit telescopes that make up VLT are pictured here. Not pictured are the array's four smaller auxiliary telescopes. — Hanneke Weitering



A Jovian Abyss

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran)

Tuesday, June 11, 2019: NASA's Juno spacecraft spotted this dark, eerie hole at the center of a cloud vortex in Jupiter's atmosphere. The dark spot, located in a Jovian jet stream, is surrounded by bright high-altitude clouds that appear brighter as they swirl in the sunlight. Juno captured this image on May 29 when the spacecraft was about 9,200 miles (14,800 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops. — Hanneke Weitering



Southern Lights Seen from Space

Monday, June 10, 2019: Lime-green auroras shimmy over the South Pole in this view from the International Space Station. "Years ago at the South Pole, I looked up to the aurora for inspiration through the 6-month winter night," NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted from space. "Now I know they’re just as awe inspiring from above."

In the foreground of the image, two Russian spacecraft are docked to the orbiting lab: the Soyuz MS-12 crew spacecraft and the Progress 72 cargo vessel. — Hanneke Weitering



New Crater Spotted on Mars

(Image credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona)

Friday, June 7, 2019: A fresh crater on the surface of Mars shows darker shades of Martian soil that became exposed after an impact kicked up the loose dirt on top. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this color-enhanced image of the crater using its High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on April 17. Scientists believe the crater formed sometime between September 2016 and February 2019. — Hanneke Weitering



Saturn Gets Psychedelic

Thursday, June 6, 2019: Saturn's strange north polar vortex looks like a psychedelic cyclone in this view from NASA's Cassini orbiter. Citizen scientist Kevin Gill processed this image using data Cassini collected during a close flyby of Saturn on Nov. 27, 2012. Cassini's 20-year mission came to an end in 2017 when the aging spacecraft plunged into the planet's atmosphere. — Hanneke Weitering



Messier 59

(Image credit: ESA/NASA/Hubble)

Wednesday, June 5, 2019: This brilliant and diffuse object glowing in deep space is the elliptical galaxy NGC 4621, also known as Messier 59. Located about 50 million light-years from Earth, it is one of the nearly 2,000 galaxies in the Virgo Cluster. The Hubble Space Telescope captured this new view of the galaxy using its Advanced Camera for Surveys. — Hanneke Weitering



'Giant Snowmen'

(Image credit: David Saint-Jacques/CSA/NASA)

Tuesday, June 4, 2010: A snowman-like figure protruding from the top of a layer of clouds makes Earth's atmosphere look like a weird winter wonderland in this photo from the International Space Station. "Like giant snowmen," Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques wrote when he tweeted the photo from space on Saturday (June 1). — Hanneke Weitering



Colors of the Cosmos

Monday, June 3, 2019: A colorful night sky sparkles over the La Silla Observatory in Chile's Atacama Desert in this cosmic shot by European Southern Observatory photo ambassador Petr Horálek. As bright-green airglow looms near the horizon, red emission nebulas decorate the Orion constellation overhead. One of them is Barnard's Loop, which forms an arc around the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex. — Hanneke Weitering



Proton Rises

Friday, May 31, 2019: This vivid photo from Roscosmos shows the agency's heavy-lift Proton-M rocket carrying a communications satellite, the Yamal-601, toward orbit. The rocket and satellite launched on May 30, 2019 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Read more about the launch and watch a video here. — Sarah Lewin

Orion's Abort Rockets

(Image credit: Frank Michaux/NASA)

Thursday, May 30, 2019: A prototype NASA Orion space capsule, equipped with its emergency abort motors passes by the agency's massive Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 22, 2019. NASA will launch the capsule on Ascent Abort 2 (AA-2), a flight test to check Orion's abort system, on July 2. — Tariq Malik

Ready to Launch

(Image credit: Roscosmos/Yuzhny/TSENKI)

Wednesday, May 29, 2019: A Russian Proton-M rocket carrying the Yamal-601 telecommunications satellite is raised atop its launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan ahead of a May 30, 2019 launch. The rocket roll out occurred May 27. The Proton booster will launch Yamal-601 for the Russian satellite operator JSC Gazprom Space Systems. The satellite was built by Thales Alenia Space and will replace an older Yamal-202 satellite currently in orbit. Wondering how Russia launches rockets? Here's a photo tour of Russia's space centers. — Tariq Malik

Squashed Moon

Tuesday, May 28, 2019: The moon looks a bit squashed in this stunning photo by NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Expedition 59 flight engineer, on the International Space Station. Koch shared the image on May 24, 2019, about a week after it was taken.

"Moon set from last weekend showing how the atmosphere acts like a lens!," Koch wrote in a Twitter post. "Denser layers bend the light more, making the moon appear flatter as light reflected off of it travels through the denser atmosphere of Earth." You can see more amazing photos from the Expedition 59 crew here! — Tariq Malik

SpaceX's Starlink Streak

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Monday, May 27, 2019: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's first 60 Starlink satellites streaks into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 24, 2019 in this dazzling long-exposure view taken by a SpaceX photographer. It was a landmark launch for SpaceX in several ways.

First, it kicked off the beginning of a planned 12,000-satellite Starlink constellation to provide affordable internet access to people around the world. And second: The launch marked the third launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster, another step forward for SpaceX's reusable rocket program. You can see more Starlink launch photos here! — Tariq Malik

Europe's City Lights Seen from Space

Friday, May 24, 2019: Europe's city lights gleam through clear skies in this post-sunset photo by Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques. "Cloudless night over Spain and Southern France. I imagine people dining outside," Saint-Jacques tweeted from the International Space Station. Barely visible in the foreground near the top of the image is a portion of one of the station's solar arrays. — Hanneke Weitering

'Strings by Starlight'

(Image credit: G. Hüdepohl/ESO)

Thursday, May 23, 2019: The world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma treats astronomers to a starlit performance at the Paranal Observatory in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. For this exclusive concert on May 1, 2019, Ma requested to play in a dark-sky site under the shimmering band of the Milky Way galaxy. To the right of the Milky Way are two of our galactic neighbors known as the Magellanic clouds, which are glowing through the subtle red and green airglow above the horizon. — Hanneke Weitering

Blue Moon Above a Blue Planet

(Image credit: NASA)

Wednesday, May 22, 2019: The Blue Moon looms high above the thin blue veil of Earth's atmosphere in this photo captured by an astronaut at the International Space Station. Because the full moon of May, also known as the "Flower Moon," was the third full moon in a season with four full moons, it is considered a Blue Moon by the traditional or "seasonal" definition of the term. The modern definition of a Blue Moon is the second full moon in one month, and the next time that happens will be on Oct. 31, 2020. — Hanneke Weitering

Sunglint on the Irrawaddy River Delta

(Image credit: NASA)

Tuesday, May 21, 2019: Bright sunlight reflects off the Andaman Sea near the mouth of Myanmar's Irrawaddy river delta in this photo taken by an astronaut at the International Space Station. By pointing a camera at the "sunglint point," or the spot where sunlight reflects off the Earth and directly into the camera, astronauts can capture photos that emphasize the details of Earth's shorelines. — Hanneke Weitering

Jezero Crater: Landing Site for Mars 2020

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/JHU-APL)

Monday, May 20, 2019: A colorful image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) features Jezero Crater, an ancient lake bed on the Red Planet where the agency plans to send its next Mars rover. Named Mars 2020, the rover is scheduled to launch next summer and will touch down in the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) crater in February 2021. Spectral data from MRO's imaging instruments revealed that sediments in the area are rich with minerals "that indicate chemical alteration by water," NASA officials said in a description of the image. — Hanneke Weitering

Frosty Dunes on Mars

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona)

Friday, May 17, 2019: Swirling Martian sand dunes are covered with carbon-dioxide frost and dust in this new image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The image, captured by the orbiter's HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera, is the first of a new series of images that researchers will use to study changing seasonal processes on Mars. — Hanneke Weitering

A Galaxy Ripped to Shreds

(Image credit: ESA/NASA/Hubble)

Thursday, May 16, 2019: What was once a spiral galaxy much like the Milky Way has been reduced to a shapeless swarm of stars and cosmic dust thanks to the gravitational pull of a galactic neighbor. In this Hubble image, NGC 4485 — which is now categorized as an "irregular" galaxy — is being distorted by the spiral galaxy NGC 4490, located out of the frame of this image to the bottom right.

NGC 4490 is also pulling a stream of "bright knots and huge pockets of gassy regions, as well as enormous regions of star formation in which young, massive, blue stars are born," European Space Agency officials said in a description of the image. — Hanneke Weitering

A Painting of Galaxies

Wednesday, May 15, 2019: The galaxy cluster SPT0615 paints a stunning visage across the constellation Pictor (The Painter's Easel) in this dazzling view from the Hubble Space Telescope released May 10, 2019 by the European Space Agency. Also known as SPT-CL J0615-5746, this galaxy cluster is one of the farthest observed to cause gravitational lensing.

"Gravitational lensing occurs when light from a background object is deflected around mass between the object and the observer," ESA officials said. "Among the identified background objects, there is SPT0615-JD, a galaxy that is thought to have emerged just 500 million years after the Big Bang. This puts it among the very earliest structures to form in the Universe. It is also the farthest galaxy ever imaged by means of gravitational lensing." -- Tariq Malik

Which Way Is Up?

(Image credit: NASA)

Tuesday, May 14, 2019: Which way is up in space? For the Expedition 59 astronauts on the International Space Station, it's multiple choice. That's clear in this playful weightless portrait of the astronauts taken in the station's Harmony module on April 30. Seen here are: (Clockwise from top) NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques. -- Tariq Malik

Throwback to the Last Hubble Servicing Mission

(Image credit: NASA)

Monday, May 13, 2019: On this day 10 years ago, astronauts on board the space shuttle Atlantis began the fourth and final servicing mission of the Hubble Space Telescope. One of the STS-125 crewmembers snapped this photo of the iconic telescope after the astronauts grappled it with the Canadarm robotic arm on May 13, 2009. Over the next five days, the crew conducted five spacewalks to install two new instruments on Hubble, the Wide Field Camera 3 and Cosmic Origins Spectrograph, along with some new batteries, sensors and gyroscopes. — Hanneke Weitering

A Cloudy Day on Mars

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Friday, May 10, 2019: Grey clouds scoot across the Martian sky in this view from NASA's InSight lander. The spacecraft photographed the drifting clouds during a sunset on the Red Planet on April 25 using its Instrument Context Camera, which is mounted below the deck. Sitting on the dirt the foreground is the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) instrument, which is looking for seismic activity, or "Marsquakes." — Hanneke Weitering

Dragon on the Horizon

(Image credit: NASA)

Thursday, May 9, 2019: A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station's Harmony module as astronauts maneuver the Canadarm2 robotic arm to capture it. The Dragon arrived at the station on May 6 carrying about 5,500 lbs. (2,495 kilograms) of supplies and science experiments for the Expeditino 59 crew. — Hanneke Weitering

Saturn Shines in False Color

Wednesday, May 8, 2019: Saturn's whirling cloud formations look absolutely mesmerizing in this close-up view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Citizen scientist Kevin Gill created this false-color image using near-infrared data collected by Cassini on Feb. 27, 2013. — Hanneke Weitering

The Falcon Flies on 'Star Wars Day'

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Tuesday, May 7, 2019: A long-exposure photo of a Falcon 9 rocket launch shows the rocket's liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the separation of the booster and the upper stage, followed by the booster's descent for a drone-ship landing as the payload cruises into orbit. The SpaceX rocket pictured here launched a Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station on "Star Wars Day" (May 4). — Hanneke Weitering

'Pillars' of the Milky Way

Monday, May 6, 2019: In this peculiar-looking panoramic shot of the Paranal Observatory in Chile, the Milky Way appears to form two tornado-shaped columns of starlight that extend down from the heavens to Earth's surface. This illusion is the result of the photographer, the European Southern Observatory's Petr Horálek, projecting an entire 360-degree panorama onto a flat, rectangular image. In reality, the Milky Way arcs across the sky from one horizon to the other; the fact that it appears to spread out across the top of this image is merely a product of the illusions. Also visible here are the Magellanic Clouds, the Pleiades star cluster, the bright planet Jupiter and several nebulas. You can explore the full-resolution image up close here. — Hanneke Weitering

Columbus Meets the Southern Lights

(Image credit: NASA)

Friday, May 3, 2019: A lime-green aurora lights up Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean in this photo captured from the International Space Station. In the foreground is the Columbus module, a research laboratory that the European Space Agency launched to the station in 2008. — Hanneke Weitering

Galaxy-Mapping Satellite Spotted in Orbit

(Image credit: ESO)

Thursday, May 2, 2019: The European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft dashes across a field of stars in this view from the VLT Survey Telescope (VST) in Chile. While Gaia is scanning the stars to create the most detailed 3D map of the Milky Way galaxy yet, the European Southern Observatory's VST is keeping an eye on the spacecraft from Earth to precisely measure its orbit, which improves the accuracy of Gaia's star map. The spacecraft appears as a trail of dots near the bottom of the image, just to the left of the brightest star in the frame. — Hanneke

Alluvial Fan Seen from Space

(Image credit: NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team)

Wednesday, May 1, 2019: This peculiar landscape may look like it belongs to another planet, but it was spotted right here on planet Earth by NASA's Terra satellite. The image shows streams of storm water forming a geometric drainage pattern known as an alluvial fan. NASA's Terra satellite spotted this feature on the border between China and Mongolia, where the nearly parallel streams covered an area spanning about 10.9 by 22.6 miles (18 by 36.3 kilometers). — Hanneke Weitering

Winds Blow Over the Canary Islands

Tuesday, April 30, 2019: Wispy clouds sweep across the sky over the Canary Islands in this photo by astronaut David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency. It's "easy to tell which way the wind is blowing over the Canaries," Saint-Jacques tweeted yesterday from the International Space Station. — Hanneke Weitering

A Spiral Starburst Galaxy

(Image credit: ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/AUI/NSF/B. Saxton)

Monday, April 29, 2019: Meet Messier 100, a so-called "grand design" spiral galaxy with bright, well-defined arms that tightly curl around its galactic core. Located about 60 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Coma Berenices, Messier 100 is a known "starburst" galaxy that serves as a stellar nursery for waves of new star formation. Astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile to capture this new view of Messier 100 as part of an astronomical census called Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS). — Hanneke Weitering

Queensland Floods Seen from Space

(Image credit: ESA)

Friday, April 26, 2019: Muddy water gushes into the Coral Sea near the Great Barrier Reef after torrential rains flooded Queensland, Australia earlier this year. The European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite, which monitors coastal waters, captured this image on Feb. 10, a few days after the rainfall stopped. The high-resolution view shows sediment flowing from the Burdekin River into the Coral Sea, not far from the Great Barrier Reef lagoon. — Hanneke Weitering

STS-31 Deploys the Hubble Space Telescope

(Image credit: NASA)

Thursday, April 25, 2019: Twenty-nine years ago today, astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery used the Canadarm robotic arm to deploy the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. This view from the shuttle's cargo bay shows the iconic telescope glistening in the sun shortly after it was released. — Hanneke Weitering

Happy Birthday, Hubble!

(Image credit: NASA/ESA/STScI)

Wednesday, April 24, 2019: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope launched on this day 29 years ago. To celebrate the beloved telescope's anniversary, the Hubble team released this new image of the Southern Crab Nebula. This hourglass-shaped nebula is the product of interactions between stars in a binary system, where a red giant star is feeding material to its white dwarf companion. — Hanneke Weitering

A 'Comet Cat'

(Image credit: ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/SSO/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA)

Tuesday, April 23, 2019: From this angle, Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko looks a bit like a rocky space cat! The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft captured this view of the comet in October 2014, about one month before it dropped off the smaller Philae lander to touch down on the comet's surface. At the time, Rosetta was 11.6 miles (18.6 kilometers) from the comet's surface. The cat's "ears" are twin peaks that surround a region known as the "C. Alexander Gate," which was named for Rosetta project scientist Claudia Alexander, who passed away in July 2015. — Hanneke Weitering

Easter Sunrise in Space

Monday, April 22, 2019: Happy Earth Day (and happy late Easter)! Here's what the Earth looked like from the International Space Station during one of the 16 sunrises the astronauts experienced on Easter Sunday (April 21). Because the orbiting laboratory orbits Earth while traveling at a speed of about 17,500 mph (28,000 km/h), the astronauts see the sun rise and set every 45 minutes as they race around the globe. NASA astronaut Anne McClain tweeted this sunrise photo from space last night. — Hanneke Weitering

The Egg Nebula

(Image credit: NASA/ESA/Hubble/STScI/AURA/W. Sparks/R. Sahai)

Friday, April 19, 2019: Here's a colorful cosmic Easter egg to start off your holiday weekend! The Egg Nebula, seen here in a view from the Hubble Space Telescope, is a "preplanetary nebula," or a cloud of dust and gas ejected from a dying star and illuminated by the star's last bit of light. Located about 3,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation, the faint Egg Nebula was first spotted by astronomers in the 1970s, and it was the first nebula of its kind that anyone had ever seen. It was then imaged by Hubble in the 1990s. — Hanneke Weitering

Beresheet's Last Photo

(Image credit: SpaceIL/IAI)

Thursday, April 18, 2019: This is the last photo that the Israeli moon lander named "Beresheet" took before it crashed into the surface of the moon in a failed landing attempt last week. At the time, the spacecraft was about 9 miles (15 kilometers) above the lunar surface, just a few moments before mission control lost contact with the spacecraft. Investigators believe that a "manual command" inadvertently caused Beresheet's main engine to shut down, and the lander crashed because it couldn't slow down in time to execute a soft landing. — Hanneke Weitering

It's a Giant Space Jellyfish!

(Image credit: NASA/ESA/CXC)

Wednesday, April 17, 2019: Swimming through a group of galaxies more than 200 million light-years away from Earth is the so-called "jellyfish" galaxy named ESO 137-001. This celestial jellyfish is a spiral galaxy much like the Milky Way, but it has long "tentacles" of hot gas streaming away from the galactic disk. Scientists aren't sure how the gas is being stripped away, but NASA's James Webb Space Telescope may be able to shed some light on the origin of those tentacles by studying them in unprecedented detail after its planned launch in 2021. This view combines visible-light imagery from the Hubble Space Telescope and X-ray data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory. — Hanneke Weitering

Antares at Sunrise

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Tuesday, April 16, 2019: The Antares rocket that will launch the next cargo shipment to the International Space Station stands tall on Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during sunrise this morning. Tomorrow (April 17) the rocket will launch the Cygnus CRS-11 cargo spacecraft to the orbiting laboratory with about 7,600 lbs. (3,450 kg) of supplies for the Expedition 59 crew. — Hanneke Weitering

Meteor Streaks Over Portuguese Castle

Monday, April 15, 2019: As star trails circle over the Castle of Noudar in Barrancos, Portugal, a stray meteor streaks across the night sky. A thick light trail from the bright planet Jupiter inches through the sky to its right, and a thinner trail from the brilliant star Arcturus dominates the upper-right edge of the image. Astrophotographer Sérgio Conceição captured 80 frames to create this time-lapse view of the night sky on Feb. 17, 2019. — Hanneke Weitering

SpaceX Aces Falcon Heavy Booster Landings

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Friday, April 12, 2019: The two side boosters on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket stick a simultaneous upright landing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida following the launch of the Saudi Arabian communications satellite Arabsat-6A on Thursday (April 11). A third booster, the core stage, landed shortly afterward on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. This was the second successful flight of a Falcon Heavy and the first commercial mission for the enormous rocket. — Hanneke Weitering

Twin Rockets Make 'Fireworks' Over Norway

(Image credit: Lee Wingfield/NASA)

Thursday, April 11, 2019: Two sounding rockets created this colorful light display in the night sky as they launched on a mission to study Earth's auroras. NASA's Auroral Zone Upwelling Rocket Experiment (AZURE) mission launched two Black Brant XI-A sounding rockets on April 5 from the Andøya Space Center in Norway. — Hanneke Weitering

Earth Photobombs a 'Space Selfie'

(Image credit: NASA)

Wednesday, April 10, 2019: Earth's reflection looks like a beautiful "blue marble" on the visor of Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques, who took this selfie during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on April 8. — Hanneke Weitering

Starhopper in Silhouette

Tuesday, April 9, 2019: SpaceX's Starhopper prototype is seen during testing operations at the company's launch site in Boca Chica, Texas near Brownsville, Texas in this photo released by CEO Elon Musk on April 7, 2019.

Starhopper is a prototype for SpaceX's larger Starship spacecraft and its Super Heavy booster. The prototype will make test hops to suborbital altitudes to prove technologies needed for SpaceX's 100-person Starship spacecraft for deep-space flights to the moon, Mars and beyond. -- Tariq Malik

Webb in the Clean Room

(Image credit: Chris Gunn/NASA)

Monday, April 8, 2019: Engineers prepare the optical portion of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope for integration with its rocket at a Northrop Grumman facility in Redondo Beach, California. The new space observatory is scheduled to launch in 2021 on an Ariane 5 rocket. — Hanneke Weitering

A Jovian Cyclone

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran)

Friday, April 5, 2019: A cyclonic storm churns through Jupiter's northern hemisphere in this new view from NASA's Juno spacecraft. The swirling cloud formation looks a lot like a hurricane on Earth, with fluffy clouds popping up from the storm's spiral arms. Juno captured this view with its JunoCam imager on Feb. 12, when it was about 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops. — Hanneke Weitering