Watch SpaceX launch its Starship Flight 8 megarocket test flight today

By
published

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET today (March 3).

SpaceX plans to launch the eighth test flight of its huge Starship rocket today (March 3), and you can watch the dramatic action live.

Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, is scheduled to lift off from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas today during a window that opens at 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT; 5:30 p.m. local Texas time).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage will begin about 40 minutes before liftoff.

a silver winged starship ship is moved to launch pad with SpaceX building in foreground

SpaceX moves its Starship Flight 8 Ship vehicle to the launch pad to meet its Super Heavy booster at its Starbase site on March 2, 2025 ahead of a planned March 3 liftoff. (Image credit: SpaceX)

If all goes according to plan today, Super Heavy will return to Starbase and be caught by the launch tower's "chopstick" arms about seven minutes after liftoff.

Starship's upper stage, meanwhile, will deploy four dummy versions of SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites on a suborbital trajectory before splashing down in the Indian Ocean off Western Australia about 66 minutes after launch.

Those were also the main goals of Starship Flight 7, which launched on Jan. 16. SpaceX pulled off a Super Heavy chopsticks catch that day, but Ship didn't fare so well: It suffered a propellant leak and ended up exploding above the Atlantic Ocean before it could deploy its mock Starlink spacecraft. (There were 10 such craft on board Starship on the last flight.)

SpaceX is developing Starship to help humanity settle the moon and Mars, and to handle the bulk of the company's other launch tasks as well. NASA has a big stake in the vehicle; the agency picked Starship to be the first crewed lunar lander for its Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the moon in the next few years.

The current iteration of Starship stands 403.5 (123 meters) tall, but SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has said future versions will be even bigger.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • charborob
    Until recently, I had a lot of admiration for Musk because of all he did with SpaceX. But now, seeing what he has become and what he is doing to the US government, I lost interest. He can launch all the rockets he wants, I don't care. I have stopped watching. Glad to be a Canadian!
    Reply
  • gmk2311
    I think the author meant "403.5 FT"
    Reply
  • danR
    I never took seriously the idea of 'colonizing' Mars, except in the robotic/AI sense of the word (and I think the owner himself is quietly conceding the matter in his "spreading consciousness" meme variant of "making humanity a multiplanetary species"). It's also horrifying what this already compromised team—Trump, Musk, Hegseth, Gabbard, Patel et al.— is now turning its hand to: making Russia great again.

    Nevertheless, as a rocket-guy from wayback, I cannot not be impressed to see this truly stupid-big piece of propulsive hardware not only take off, but land in a fashion nobody ever dreamed of 10 years ago.
    Reply
  • combatguido
    Can Elon sit in the flame trench?
    Reply
  • danR
    combatguido said:
    Can Elon sit in the flame trench?
    The flame-trench pad isn't operational yet. (But... tsk tsk, lol)
    Reply
