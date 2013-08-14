Space Photos by Astronaut Karen Nyberg (Image Gallery)

Karen Nyberg: Sun ‘Casts’ Orange on Clouds at Sunset

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this photo of a sunset as seen from the International Space Station. “We often see the sun casting red/orange on clouds at sunset. Finally captured it,” she tweeted on Nov. 6, 2013.

Karen Nyberg: Dusk Settles on Himalayas

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this photo of dusk settling over the Himalayas as seen from the International Space Station on Nov. 4, 2013.

Karen Nyberg: Storms Over the Mediterranean

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this photo of storms over the Mediterranean and an empty docking port as seen from the International Space Station. “Storms over the Mediterranean. And a nadir docking port left empty after our Soyuz move earlier today,” she tweeted on Nov. 1, 2013.

Karen Nyberg: Stunning Aurora with Canadarm2 Silhouette

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this photo of a beautiful Aurora Australis with an amazing silhouette of Canadarm2 as seen from the International Space Station. “The silhouette of #Canadarm2 with Aurora Australis before sunrise,” she tweeted on Oct. 30, 2013.

Karen Nyberg: Cygnus Spacecraft Released from Robotic Arm

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this photo of the Cygnus spacecraft after it was released from the International Space Station's robotic arm. “And away she goes... #Cygnus,” she tweeted on Oct. 22, 2013.

Karen Nyberg Tweets Stunning Image of the Adriatic Sea

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this beautiful photo of the Adriatic Sea on Oct. 18 from the International Space Station. “And away she goes... #Cygnus,” she tweeted on Oct. 22, 2013.

Karen Nyberg: Moonrise and Sunset with Cygnus

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this beautiful photo of the moon rising and the sun setting with Cygnus spacecraft seen in the foreground on Oct. 19 taken from the International Space Station. “The moon rising as the sun sets. With #Cygnus,” she tweeted.

Nyberg: Sunrise and Moonrise

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this photo of the sunrise and moonrise as seen from the International Space Station. Image released Aug. 4, 2013.

Storms Moving Through Asia

Astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted this photo of storms moving through Asia as seen from the International Space Station. “An impressive line of storms moving through Asia July 24. The lightning was amazing,’” she tweeted on July 25, 2013.

Karen Nyberg: Storms Over Ghana

NASA Astronaut Karen L. Nyberg tweeted this stunning photo of storms over Ghana on Oct. 8.

Karen Nyberg: Sunrise From ISS

NASA Astronaut Karen Nyberg took this beautiful photo while aboard the International Space Station. “Sunrise on #Cygnus and #Canadarm2,” she tweeted on Oct. 6.