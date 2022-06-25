Don't miss Venus meet the moon before dawn on Sunday in gorgeous photo opportunity

Look to the east-northeastern horizon to see Venus shine near the slim crescent moon.

Early risers will be rewarded with an exquisite photo opportunity Sunday (June 26) morning when the slim crescent moon shines close to Venus.

Set your alarm and get your camera ready as a charming sight will arrive in the hour before sunrise according to geophysicist Chris Vaughan, amateur astronomer with SkySafari Software who oversees Space.com's Night Sky calendar.

The "slim crescent of the old moon will shine just to the upper left (or 2.5 degrees to the celestial north) of the very bright planet Venus," Vaughan writes.

The duo will shine just above the east-northeastern horizon, according to Vaughan, and will be flanked below and above by the planet Mercury and the Pleiades star cluster, respectively.

You don't need specialist equipment to witness this spectacle as it will be visible to the naked eye.

After Venus, the moon will wrap up its morning tour of the planets with Mercury on June 27. Throughout June, the moon has embarked on a planetary "meet and greet" in the predawn sky first passing Saturn on June 18, then Jupiter on June 21 and Mars on June 22.

Venus cozying up to the slim crescent moon is not the only skywatching event to look out for this month. Over the next couple of days, it is still possible to catch a glimpse of a rare planetary alignment in which all five naked-eye planets are visible in the predawn sky. From left to right in the southeastern sky, you'll be able to spot Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn lining up in their orbital order from the sun.

