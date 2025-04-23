Don't miss a 'mini planet parade' early on April 24 as the moon, Venus and Saturn line up in the morning sky

News
By published

To view the cosmic conjunction, skywatchers need only look to the east in the pre-dawn sky.

Night sky map
An illustration of the early morning sky on April 24, 2025. (Image credit: Starry Night)

The morning of April 24 will give rise to a striking mini-planetary parade, as Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Earth's moon cluster together in the same region of the pre-dawn sky, making for a spectacular cosmic photo opportunity.

Even though the moon, and planets of our solar system are all separated by hundreds of millions of miles from one another, their orbital positions occasionally align to make them appear incredibly close together in the night sky.

The pre-dawn hours on April 24 are just one such occasion, which will be made all the more impressive by the presence of Earth's moon, which will appear as a thin waning crescent as it approaches its new moon phase on Sunday, April 27.

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

Celestron NexStar 4SE telescope on a white background

(Image credit: Celestron)

Want to see Venus or the moon up close? The Celestron NexStar 4SE is ideal for beginners wanting quality, reliable and quick views of celestial objects. For a more in-depth look at our Celestron NexStar 4SE review.

To view the cosmic conjunction, skywatchers need only look to the east in pre-dawn sky at around 5:15 a.m. local time to find the moon lurking low on the horizon. Directly to its left you will find the planet Venus, which currently appears as a bright 'morning star' following its inferior solar conjunction on March 23, at which time it passed between our planet and the sun, heralding the end of its appearances in the evening sky.

Saturn can then be found by looking directly down and slightly to the right of Venus, while Mercury will be the last of the easily visible worlds to rise, with its relatively low altitude requiring a clear horizon to be spotted before it is swallowed up in the glare of the rising sun. Just remember to always take precautions when viewing objects in the sky close to the sun. NEVER look in the direction of the sun through optics or with the naked eye without adequate solar filters or glasses.

Mighty Neptune, meanwhile, will sit nestled in the center of this planetary triangle, though its relative dimness (magnitude 7.9) will render it invisible to the unaided eye. A telescope or powerful binoculars will reveal it as a pale blue-green orb.

April's cosmic pileup follows on the heels of February's great planetary parade, which saw our solar system's five brightest planets - Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, and Mercury - line up in the night sky together alongside their dimmer siblings, the ice giants Neptune and Uranus.

An annotated version of the first image.

Astrophotographer Josh Dury captured this annotated photo of the seven planets, the sun and the moon aligned in the night sky above Earth in the foreground on Feb. 28, 2025. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

The best time to view the rare planetary alignment is predawn on Friday.

(Image credit: Stellarium)

While this week's mini parade won't quite live up to that standard, the presence of the waning crescent moon close to the horizon is sure to make for a spectacular photo opportunity.

If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon or the planets, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our guides on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight.

Editor's note: If you head out to capture a photo of the mini planetary parade and want to share it with our readers at Space.com, please email it to spacephotos@space.com.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Anthony Wood
Anthony Wood
Skywatching Writer

Anthony Wood joined Space.com in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about stargazing

Lyrid meteor shower 2025 delights stargazers with the help of a dramatic fireball display (photos)

Gorgeous deep space photo captures the Andromeda Galaxy surrounded by glowing gas

African Space Agency celebrates official inauguration, joining global push for space innovation
See more latest
Most Popular
nine people in business attire smile and pose for a portrait in front of a sign that reads &quot;african space agency&quot;
African Space Agency celebrates official inauguration, joining global push for space innovation
The Disney Plus and Hulu logos on a purple background with a Space Black Friday deals badge.
Watch season two of "Star Wars: Andor" with Disney's biggest bundle discount, including Hulu and Celebrate Star Wars Day — May the Fourth Be With You
Screenshot from Star Wars Visions showing an animated woman holding a green lightsaber, dueling with someone holding a red lightsaber.
Star Wars anime fans rejoice! 'Star Wars: Visions' returns for Volume 3, and 'The Ninth Jedi' is getting its own spin-off series
(L-R) Chinese astronauts Wang Jie, Chen Dong and Chen Zhongrui, who will carry out the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on April 23, 2025 in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.
China reveals Shenzhou 20 astronaut crew launching to Tiangong space station
a man with dirty-blond hair and a light beard wearing a black suit, white shirt and tan tie pumps right fist in the air as he rings the closing bell at the new york stock exchange. Other men in suits applaud around him.
NASA's SPHEREx team rings bell at New York Stock Exchange | Space picture of the day for April 23, 2025
a dome-like structure surrounded by cranes is silhouetted against a large orange sun
Incredible photo catches the sun rising behind the world's largest telescope
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-145 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 20, 2025.
SpaceX launches 3 rockets from 3 pads in less than 37 hours (photos)
Apple TV+ logo on Space deals background
Last chance! This Apple TV+ offer is one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen – but hurry, there's only one day left to grab 70% off
a bright lyrid meteor streaks through a star studded sky and is reflected in a body of water below.
Lyrid meteor shower 2025 delights stargazers with the help of a dramatic fireball display (photos)
An image of the Hubble Space Telescope hovering in Earth&#039;s orbit.
The Hubble Space Telescope turns 35 as NASA budget cuts loom. How many more birthdays will it have?