Save $100 on this Vantop Snaptain drone at Best Buy for Black Friday

Vantop's most advanced camera drone is on sale for a whopping $100 off this Black Friday.

The Vantop Snaptain SP7100 drone, which normally retails for $299.99, is now only $199.99 at Best Buy. Compared to other Vantop drones, the Snaptain SP7100 has the best camera, with 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution. It also has the longest battery life; you can fly for about 30 minutes on a single charge.

Thanks to its built-in GPS positioning system, the drone will automatically return to you when its battery is low or it loses signal. It also features a "return to home" button that will bring it back automatically. The controller has a range of about 2,600 feet (800 meters).

Save 33% on this top-notch camera drone for Black Friday. The drone comes with one battery, a remote controller, a carrying case and four spare propellers.



The Snaptain SP7100 has several different flight modes, including waypoints and gesture controls. And it's foldable, so it's easy to pack it up in your bag to take it on a drone-photography adventure.

Unlike some of its pricier competitors, the Snaptain SP7100 camera drone does not feature a gimbal, so video footage may not be as smooth. Still, at just $199 it's a great drone for beginners.

