Save $1000 on the Unistellar eQuinox computerized telescope

Now is definitely the time to save big on a highly sophisticated computerized telescope as the Unistellar eQuinox is now $1000 off on their website.

The $1000 discount (opens in new tab) is not something to overlook so easily, especially when it's on a telescope like the eQuinox, and is now as affordable as it has ever been. We like this telescope a lot, almost as much as this deal, and it even gets a mention in our best telescopes guide. If you're in the market for more great discounts then be sure to check out our best telescope deals guide to see what else you can save on.

The Unistellar eQuinox telescope allows you to do so much more than just get a closer look at the moon and stars, and you don't need to be a pro to enjoy getting the most out of your stargazing experience. It's one of the best telescopes for deep space in our opinion and if you want to check out fantastic online telescope deals, you can always read our round-ups of telescopes on Amazon, and Walmart.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eQuinox Computerized Telescope $2999 now $1999 from Unistellar (opens in new tab). Save $1000 on a sophisticated computerized telescope that makes viewing galaxies, stars and nebulae easy and fun. Up to 400x digital magnification, auto-detection, light pollution reduction system and an app with a database of 5000 objects means you know exactly what you're looking at. You can also conduct citizen science alongside professionals and you can stream your viewing experience with connected devices. Note: this deal runs until September 30, so you'll have to act fast.

There's a lot to like about the Unistellar eQuinox telescope, and not just the fact you can now save $1000 (opens in new tab). It comes with technology and a database that can locate and view targets in a matter of moments, is highly powerful, allows for citizen science among the Unistellar Network, is ready to use in minutes (there's no complicated set-up or calibration) and is surprisingly portable for a telescope of this power.

So we've talked the talk with this telescope, but can it walk the walk? What about the specs? In terms of its power, it has a digital magnification of up to 400x (although 150x is the recommended maximum). Optical magnification of 50x and a focal length of 450mm means that faint deep-sky objects like star clusters, galaxies and nebulae will be clearly visible and the highlight of your stargazing experience.

The autonomous field detection feature means the telescope instantly recognizes night sky targets in its field of view and has automated pointing and tracking for ease of use. There's also light pollution reduction software built-in to partner an app with a 5,000 object database, so you know exactly what you're looking at.

One of the more impressive features is the community that comes with this telescope and the option of citizen science. Thanks to Unistellar's international community, users can interact with professional astronomers and conduct genuine scientific observations, including looking out for hazardous asteroids.

