Sturgeon supermoon stuns viewers around the world (photos)

The Sturgeon supermoon sets behind St. Peter's Basilica in Rome on Aug. 11, 2022.

Viewers around the world took amazing footage of 2022's last supermoon.

Among the viewers was Gianluca Masi, the founder of the Virtual Telescope project, who conducted a full moon livestream of the Sturgeon supermoon yesterday (Aug. 11).

"Despite the clouds, I could image and share with our community the Sturgeon

supermoon while it was setting behind the St. Peter's Dome and Basilica in Rome,

Italy," Masi wrote in a statement. (You can see the picture just above.)

While some were concerned about how the full moon washed out the highly popular Perseid meteor shower, which peaks tonight (Aug. 12), the moon still attracted a lot of attention around the world.

Moongazers in Europe, the United States and other places showed images of Earth's closest large neighbor rising near buildings, trees and lakes. The supermoon is slightly larger than the usual full moon, although it's hard to spot the difference without advanced equipment.

Take a look at some of our favorite community images below.

The Sturgeon supermoon of August 2022 rises behind the Eiffel Tower in France. (Image credit: Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An airplane flies in front of the Sturgeon supermoon on Aug. 11, 2022, as seen in West Orange, New Jersey. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Sturgeon supermoon rises over New York City on Aug. 11, 2022. (Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tonight's Super Sturgeon Moon rising over the Washington Monument in Washington, DC#fullmoon #supermoon #SuperSturgeonMoon #SturgeonMoon #WashingtonMonument #washingtondc #supermoon2022 #FindYourPark @capitalweather @spann #thePhotoHour #StormHour #IGDC #NikonNoFilter pic.twitter.com/PjykkclG6fAugust 12, 2022 See more

Tonight's full moon, also known as the Sturgeon, is the fourth and final Supermoon of the year. pic.twitter.com/A4cuJOE7yUAugust 11, 2022 See more

Tonight’s supermoon passing behind some beautifully textured clouds pic.twitter.com/VMKU3HY4M9August 12, 2022 See more

A better walk home 🙂#supermoon pic.twitter.com/IH7aPjxBCoAugust 11, 2022 See more

Full sturgeon supermoon over Lake Superior ¡ 🌝🌊 pic.twitter.com/NltGi321KFAugust 12, 2022 See more

The last supermoon of the year. pic.twitter.com/EUtzgOnSdtAugust 12, 2022 See more

The August full moon officially peaked Thursday (Aug. 11) at approximately 9:36 p.m. EDT and 6:36 p.m. PDT (Friday at 0136 GMT). The moon was within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, making it a "supermoon" according to eclipse expert Fred Espanak (opens in new tab), who is also a retired NASA astrophysicist.

The event followed three supermoons in a row this year, in May, June and July. Such a streak can happen fairly often. Espanak's website (opens in new tab) shows that 2023 will also see four consecutive full supermoons, as will 2024. That said, the definition of "supermoon" can vary depending on who you are talking to.

