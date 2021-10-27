Trending

This 12-in-1 solar powered robot STEM kit is 35% off at Amazon now

By

Get a great gift and grab a great deal at the same time.

STEM Solar Robot Toys 12-in-1
(Image credit: Amazon)

The holiday season is right around the corner and Amazon is currently offering 35% off this STEM Solar Robot Kit in an awesome pre-Black Friday deal.

STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) kits are a great way to educate children about these core subjects while keeping them entertained. This particular set contains 190 pieces for children to assemble one of 12 different types of robot, all of which are solar and cell powered. 

Normally $25.99, this STEM kit deal is now $16.98 is a great STEM kit deal, especially if you're looking for a quality gift to give this holiday season. We're not sure how long this deal will last though so you will have to hurry if you want to grab the sale. If STEM Solar Robot kits aren't quite what you're looking for, be sure to check out our best binoculars for kids and best VR experiences pages for your budding scientist. 

Image

 STEM Solar Robot Toys 12-in-1 $25.99 now $16.98 from Amazon.

View Deal

This robot kit includes a solar panel that collects and stores energy and a battery engine compartment. This helps children learn about green and renewable energy but also allows them to play with the robot in the dark when there isn't any solar energy to collect. 

Detailed instructions are included in the set and that allows children to use the different building parts to engage with STEM learning. This also helps develop their problem solving and critical thinking skills.

With the holidays fast approaching, this pre-Black Friday deal seems ideal for anyone looking for a cool gift to give or wanting to get their child involved in science. If nothing else, it's a solar powered robot, how cool is that? It's suitable for kids age 8 plus and now that it's 35% off, why wouldn't you?

