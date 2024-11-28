The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy and now a $500 discount means that retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama and Best Buy are all offering the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for $1999.

Released in November 2022, the Mark II saw several notable upgrades over its predecessor, the Canon EOS R6, which is saying something, as we gave that model 4.5/5 stars in our review.

The upgrades include more megapixels (24MP versus 20MP), faster shooting (up to 40fps) and enhanced video (4K60 10-bit). The EOS R6 had some issues with overheating, but these have been taken care of with this model. This $500 discount brings it down to the joint-lowest price we've seen it all year.

Canon R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Amazon Save $500 on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera, a top performer in both photography and video. The updated Mark II version features an enhanced CMOS sensor and more powerful processing, delivering improved autofocus and sharper image quality than ever before.

The body is a fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate shell on a sturdy aluminum chassis, complete with extensive weather sealing. Switching between shooting stills and recording video is incredibly easy, making it ideal for hybrid shooters.

The EOS R6 Mark II sports an RF mount, but an inexpensive mount adapter would allow you to use your older EF and EF-S lenses, too. If you don't already own lenses and are starting completely from scratch, you may be able to pick up good deals on body/lens bundles this week as well.

Key Specs: 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 4K60 video, dual pixel CMOS AF II, 12 FPS mechanical shutter, 40 FPS electronic shutter, 5-axis image stabilization, dual UHS-II memory card slots, 3-inch 1.62m-Dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen

Product launched: November 2022

Price history: This camera was reduced to $2299 for Black Friday 2023, so while tech value does deteriorate over time, this current deal is still $300 cheaper than we have seen before.

Price Comparison: Amazon: $1999 | B&H Photo $1999 | Adorama $1999 | Best Buy $1999

Consensus: The Canon EOS R6 Mark II boasts better video capability and an improved CMOS sensor than the Canon R6 we reviewed two years ago. No matter what type of photography you're into, you'll find this to be a very capable camera body.

Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best mirrorless cameras (EOS R6)

Buy if: You're a seasoned photography enthusiast looking for a great all-rounder, or if you're stepping into the mirrorless world and seeking your first full-frame camera body.

Don't buy if: You're an absolute beginner and/or on a tight budget — despite a $500 discount, this is still a sizeable investment.

Alternative models: The Sony A7R IV is an excellent alternative to this Canon camera and is great for astrophotography. If you prefer Nikon cameras, the Nikon Z7 II, which is currently on sale for $1996, might be the best choice for you.

