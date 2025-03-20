A partial solar eclipse will occur at sunrise in North America and mid-morning across Europe on March 29, 2025. One of the most cost effective and safest ways to view the eclipse or for general safe sungazing is with a pair of the best solar eclipse glasses.

Right now, just in time for the big day Amazon is offering 10% off a ten-pack of Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses. These come CE and ISO certified as safe shades for direct sun viewing — which also includes a free bonus Solar Eclipse guide with a map. These solar eclipse glasses can also double up as a smartphone filter should you with to view and take images via your smartphones camera.

Buy the ten-pack of certified and approved Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses for just $8.99 at Amazon.

After the excitement of the total solar eclipse over North America last year, the partial solar eclipse on March 29 will be the first one visible in North America since April 2024. In the lead up to that total eclipse many retailers sold out of solar viewing glasses so we advise grabbing them now rather than missing out and being tempted to take a look with your naked eye — which can result in the risk of permanent eye damage.

Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses Ten-Pack: was $9.99 now $8.99 at Amazon Save 10% on these budget-friendly solar eclipse viewing glasses. They are CE and ISO certified so are ideal for observing the sun without the risk of damaging your eyes. Easy to use, can be adapted as a smartphone filter too, and the ten-pack means there are plenty pairs to go round to enjoy the partial eclipse with friends and family.

It’s vitally important to keep your eyes safe when viewing any solar activity, and you should never look directly at the sun without adequate protection. These Medical King Solar Eclipse glasses claim to filter out 99.99% of harmful UV and infrared light. They have been CE and ISO certified under the most current ISO standard for filters for direct observation of the sun. The brand also says they are manufactured adhering to ISA, CE, ISO, and the American Astronomical Society safety protocols.

Key features: Solar safe filter technology protects eyes from IR, UV, and 99.99% of visible light, CE and ISO certified, model number ‏MK7062.

Price history: They have been priced as high as $19.99 on Amazon and $21.99 at Medical King. With the 10% discount it's the cheapest the Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses have ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $9.99 | Medical King: $17.99

Reviews consensus: Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive about these glasses and the Medical King Solar Glasses score of 4.6 out of 5 from an incredible 10,000 ratings, with 78% of reviewers giving them top marks.

✅ Buy if: You want to safely enjoy the partial solar eclipse without breaking the bank.

❌ Don't buy if: You want something slightly more substantial that will last for future solar events, we'd suggest Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars for just $8.99 at Amazon. These are a great pair of binoculars for anyone new to viewing the sun.

