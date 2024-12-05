Novice skywatchers would love this Hexeum telescope as a Christmas gift and it's now just $79.99 — which is cheaper than Black Friday!

This is a brilliant deal on one of Amazon's most popular telescopes right now and it would make a great Christmas present for novice skywatchers of any age. The current price is cheaper than recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, just apply the coupon on the Hexeum AZ80600 Amazon listing to get a $30 discount until December 16th.

Buy the Hexeum AZ80600 for just $79.99 at Amazon in this telescope deal.

While we're yet to get hands-on with this particular model, our expert telescope reviewers have assessed the overall package and it looks excellent value for money. You get everything you need to start skywatching without the more serious outlay needed for the best telescopes.

Checking Amazon reviews, most purchasers have been pleased with the telescope. Many users have noted that it gives novices a fantastic opportunity to try their hands at viewing the moon, our solar system and bright stars.

Hexeum AZ80600: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Save $30 on this affordable entry-level telescope which has everything you need. It comes with a tripod, two eyepieces, smartphone adaptor and more. Ensure to apply the Amazon coupon before adding it to your basket to get the $30 discount.

(Image credit: Hexeum)

The Hexeum AZ80600 telescope comes with two eyepieces of 25mm and 10mm that give magnifications of 24x and 60x. A 3x Barlow lens is also included that helps magnify views of the moon, planets and brighter stars.

Navigating the night sky is simple with the 5x24 finder which, according to Amazon reviewers, does its job well enough to align the main tube. Also included is an aluminum tripod and a carry case. Assembly is said to be straightforward — despite pretty minimal instructions. This Hexeum model also comes with a phone adapter that enables users to get involved in smartphone astrophotography.

Key features: 10 and 25mm eyepieces, 3x Barlow lens, tripod, carry case, smartphone adaptor, wireless remote, 6.2 lb overall weight.

Price history: $79.99 is the lowest deal price ever for the Hexeum AZ80600 telescope — which beats this year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend pricing when it was reduced to $93.

Reviews consensus: The majority of Amazon customers have been impressed with the Hexeum — particularly when it comes to value for money and ease of setup. A few users state that the manual is very basic, however, this telescope is still a recommended option for novice stargazers.

✅ Buy it if: You want a fully featured telescope that provides decent views of the night sky for the lowest possible price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a slick telescope package that gives the best skywatching views available.

