These 'Star Wars' blueprint covers strip down bounty hunter spaceships in Marvel's 'War of the Bounty Hunters' crossover

When it comes to curiosity's sake, there's no beating an intimate look under the hood of exotic vehicles and spaceships that inhabit the "Star Wars" universe. Technical sheets and cutaway posters showing the innards of ground combat vehicles, starfighters, battleships, and freighters reveal the geeky details we love to absorb to bolster our relationship with the historic franchise.
Now Marvel Comics is capitalizing on our voyeuristic instincts by releasing an upcoming series of "Star Wars" covers that expose the structural details of some of our favorite spaceships flown in that galaxy far, far away.
As part of the sprawling "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover event and special one-shots spanning multiple titles, Marvel will present six Bounty Hunter Ship Blueprint Covers this September courtesy of acclaimed "Star Wars" artist Paolo Villanelli.
Han Solo-searching bounty hunters paired with their interstellar hot rods will be featured for each match-up issue, including Bossk and The Hound’s Tooth, Boba Fett and Firespray, IG-88 and IG-2000, Zuckuss and The Mist Hunter, Valance Beilert and The Broken Wing, and Dengar and The Punishing One.
