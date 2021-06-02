Sneak peek: Join the mayhem of Marvel's 'Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1'

Boba Fett gets more than he bargained for in the new Marvel comics series "Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters."

The chaotic collision of intergalactic mercenaries is upon us as Marvel's "Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1" kicks open the airlock with blasters blazing for the premiere issue launching June 2 — and Space.com has a four-page peek inside all the cosmic action!

"War of the Bounty Hunters" is a rousing crossover event series that envelops five titles across Marvel’s flagship “Star Wars” comics lineup. It all began last month with "War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1," a prelude chapter written by Charles Soule ("The High Republic: Light of the Jedi") with art courtesy of Steve McNiven ("Wolverine: Old Man Logan").

Now the main "Boba Fett on the run" story arc is powering up, penned by Charles Soule and showcasing dynamic illustrations from Luke Ross ("Conan: Battle for the Serpent Crown"). Its narrative was originally proposed by Soule back in 2019 when he pitched Marvel the idea of a miniseries that explored the notion of what happened to Boba Fett while delivering the carbonite-encased Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt in the aftermath of "The Empire Strikes Back.”

"Boba Fett clearly doesn't take Han Solo directly to Jabba's palace," Soule told StarWars.com . "Something had to happen in between that intervening time between Empire and Jedi. And I was like, 'I would like to tell that story, and I would like it to be about Boba Fett and what happens to him.'"

Rocketing into future issues, the saga will spill out into Marvel’s other associated books, "Star Wars," "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters," "Star Wars: Darth Vader," and "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra," with each spinoff title having scored their own prelude issues scattered throughout May.

"Boba Fett is in possession of Han Solo at the end of "Empire Strikes Back," and at the beginning of "War of the Bounty Hunters," he is not," Soule added . "And he is going to do everything he can to get him back, no matter what. No matter who is standing in his way."

Check out this preview of “Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1” and make plans to follow this epic clash of bounty hunters as they attempt to track down Boba Fett to steal his prize.

