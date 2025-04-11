'The Empire can not win' — A pair of explosive 'Andor' Season 2 teasers drop ahead of April 22 release (video)

By published

We're less than two weeks out for Disney+'s rousing 'Rogue One' prequel series return!

What's better than one newly-launched sneak peek at Disney+'s second and final season of "Andor?" How about a double dose of extreme rebel heroism and intense Imperial threats with this potent pair of teasers that will have acolytes of the acclaimed "Star Wars" streaming show flying their geek flags at full mast.

The stage is set for a climactic showdown between Cassian Andor’s daring resistance fighters and the Galactic Empire's tyrannical regime that grows more uneasy by the day in this 12-episode lead-up to the pivotal heist events depicted in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

"The revolution is coming alive," Saw Gerrera proudly states in the first "Do or Die" preview, which is packed with snippets of unseen footage and images showing preparations being made for war.

The second 30-second "Purpose" spot links "Andor" to "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "Rogue One" with inspiring nostalgic shots of Princess Leia and R2-D2, and Jyn Erso reminding us all that "Rebellions are built on hope."

Creator/showrunner Tony Gilroy has instilled that same hopeful feeling in "Star Wars" franchise fans who'll potentially show up in droves for this exceptional series launching later this month.

"Andor" Season 2's superb ensemble cast includes Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. A three-episode premiere streams exclusively on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

