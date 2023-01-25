Escape the Empire in new 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' prequel novel

New tales of the Jedi keep coming.

Restless Jedi Knight Cal Kestis is primed to bolt onto your video game console in March with Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor." This direct sequel to 2019's "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" continues Kestis' ongoing revenge crusade against the evil Galactic Empire in the aftermath of the tragic Jedi extinction declaration known as Order 66.

But before eager gamers immerse themselves in the interplanetary mayhem of the upcoming epic sequel, Random House Worlds is offering a literary primer in the form of bestselling author Sam Maggs' "Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars," which emerges from hyperspace on March 7, 2023.

This 304-page hardcover by the bestselling writer of comics, books, and video games finds Cal Kestis at the helm commanding the Stinger Mantis starship and its eclectic crew on a perilous outing set between "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and this spring's "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."

Kestis and his loyal droid BD-1 are on a mission to restore the fabled Jedi Order while being chased by ruthless Imperial agents as an encroaching darkness looms on the horizon. With the Empire in hot pursuit, Kestis teams up with new partner Bode Akuna and a past crewmate named Cere Junda.

Here's the official synopsis:

Cal Kestis has built a new life for himself with the crew of the Stinger Mantis. Together, Cal’s crew has brought down bounty hunters, defeated Inquisitors, and even evaded Darth Vader himself. More important, Merrin, Cere, Greez, and faithful droid BD-1 are the closest thing Cal has had to a family since the fall of the Jedi Order. Even as the galaxy's future grows more uncertain by the day, with each blow struck against the Empire the Mantis crew grows more daring.

On what should be a routine mission, they meet a stormtrooper determined to chart her own course with the help of Cal and the crew. In exchange for help starting a new life, the Imperial deserter brings word of a powerful, potentially invaluable tool for their fight against the Empire. And even better, she can help them get to it. The only catch —pursuing it will bring them into the path of one of the Empire's most dangerous servants, the Inquisitor known as the Fifth Brother.

Can the Imperial deserter truly be trusted? And while Cal and his friends have survived run-ins with the Inquisitors before, how many times can they evade the Empire before their luck runs out?

As a certified geek creator traversing the pop culture highways and byways, Maggs ("Star Wars Adventures," "Marvel Action: Captain Marvel," "The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope") is perfectly positioned to provide an enticing appetizer pitting resilient Jedi Knight Cal Kestis against the intimidating Imperial enforcer Fifth Brother prior to the imminent arrival of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."

Random House Worlds' "Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars" lands on March 7, 2023.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on March 17, 2023.